2025 Tour de France Standings

  
Published July 5, 2025 06:56 AM

The 2025 Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 5 and runs through Sunday, July 27. Live coverage of all 21 stages will be available on Peacock. See below to find the 2025 Tour de France standings as well as additional information on how you can watch the historic event on Peacock.

2025 Tour de France Standings:

Overall (Yellow Jersey): N/A

Sprinters (Green Jersey): N/A

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey): N/A

Young Riders (White Jersey): N/A

CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE 1
2025 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard lead GC contenders
The top general classification contenders, climbers and sprinters at the 2025 Tour de France.

