2025 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard lead GC contenders

Ten riders to watch at the 2025 Tour de France, which airs live on Peacock from July 5-27 (broadcast schedule here) ...

Tadej Pogacar

UAE Team Emirates XRG/Slovenia

2020, 2021, 2024 Tour de France winner

Can become the sixth (and, at age 26, the youngest) man to ever win a fourth Tour de France. In 2024, Pogacar had one of the best seasons in road cycling history, capturing the Tour, the Giro d’Italia and the World Championships road race. He became the third man to complete the sport’s unofficial triple crown. In 2025, he has finished in the top three in all of his nine starts with six victories including June’s Criterium du Dauphine, a key Tour prep race.

Jonas Vingegaard

Visma–Lease a Bike/Denmark

2022, 2023 Tour de France winner

Finished first or second (behind Pogacar) in all of his four Tour appearances. Vingegaard went from working in a fish-packing plant to fund his cycling to becoming the leader of the world’s top team. This past March, he was concussed in a crash that ended his Paris-Nice campaign. He has competed once since, placing runner-up to Pogacar at the Dauphine, 59 seconds behind in the eight-stage race.

Remco Evenepoel

Soudal-Quick-Step/Belgium

2024 Tour de France, third place

At the Paris Games, Evenepoel became the first man to win Olympic gold medals in both the road race and the time trial. Then in training on Dec. 3, he crashed into a Belgian postal vehicle’s open door. He sustained fractures to at least one of his ribs, his right shoulder blade and right hand, contusions on both lungs and a dislocated clavicle with torn ligaments. He returned to racing — and winning — in April, then was fourth at the Dauphine.

Primoz Roglic

Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe/Slovenia

Four-time Vuelta a Espana champion

Time is running out for the 35-year-old to shed the label of arguably the most accomplished Grand Tour rider to never win the Tour de France. Roglic has titles at the Giro, Vuelta and in the Olympic road race, plus that agonizing runner-up finish at the Tour in 2020. He led by 57 seconds going into the decisive 20th stage, but was beaten by Pogacar by nearly two minutes in that 22.5-mile time trial. Roglic abandoned his last three Tours due to injuries from crashes, then did the same at the Giro last month.

Simon Yates

Visma–Lease a Bike/Great Britain

2025 Giro d’Italia champion

Yates won the most recent Grand Tour, the Giro a month ago. In the 20th stage, he leaped from third to first, turning an 81-second deficit to a lead of 3:56 for his second Grand Tour title after the 2018 Vuelta. Don’t expect Yates to bid to complete his Grand Tour collection in France, however. He’ll be tasked with supporting Vingegaard on Visma.

2025 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times The 2025 Tour de France starts in Lille on July 5 and ends in Paris on July 27.

Biniam Girmay

Intermarché–Wanty/Eritrea

2024 Tour de France, top sprinter

In 2024, Girmay became the first Black African rider to win a Tour stage (he won three) and the first African rider to wear the green jersey, both during the Tour and after its completion. Girmay has yet to record a win in 2025.

Wout van Aert

Visma-Lease a Bike/Belgium

Nine-time Tour de France stage winner

Van Aert is an all-around rider who can sprint (won the 2022 green jersey), climb (often a key worker for Vingegaard), time trial (Olympic bronze medalist) and excel in one-day races (second in the road race at the Olympics and worlds). In 2025, van Aert was second at cyclo-cross worlds, fourth at Paris-Roubaix and then helped Yates win the Giro.

Tim Merlier

Soudal-Quick-Step/Belgium

10 wins in 2025

Could be the breakout sprinter of this year’s Tour. Raced at one prior Tour in 2021, winning stage three. He has since won Giro stages and the European road race title. In 2025, has outsprinted the likes of Jasper Philipsen, Fernando Gaviria, Mads Pedersen and Alexander Kristoff, all past Tour stage winners, for victories.

Matteo Jorgenson

Visma–Lease a Bike/United States

2024, 2025 Paris-Nice champion

Jorgenson’s eighth-place finish in 2024 was the best by an American at the Tour since Tejay van Garderen was fifth in 2014. This year, Jorgenson repeated as winner of Paris-Nice -- an eight-stage race — and was sixth at the Dauphine in support of Vingegaard.

Sepp Kuss

Visma-Lease a Bike/United States

2023 Vuelta a Espana champion

Two years ago, Kuss became the first American man to win a Grand Tour in a decade. He then missed the 2024 Tour due to COVID-19 and placed 14th at the 2024 Vuelta in his title defense. He was 13th at the 2025 Dauphine — fourth among Visma riders — and is expected to be a key worker for Vingegaard in the mountains again in his Tour return.