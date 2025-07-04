Watch Now
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
Watch highlights from Davis Thompson's second round of the John Deere Classic, which has him (at least momentarily) tied atop the leaderboard as he seeks to defend his 2024 championship.
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
Watch highlights from Max Homa's hot start to the John Deere Classic, an 8-under 63, and hear him comment on his complete performance before Tripp Isenhour weighs in on Homa's trajectory.
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
LPGA Senior Vice President of Tournament Operations Thomas Tangtiphaiboontana joins Golf Central to discuss the league's Collegiate Advancement Pathway, explaining why it was created and the purpose it will serve.
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
Padraig Harrington explains his thought process on the 18th hole to win the U.S. Senior Open, how he sees the Champions Tour as both validation of and a way to relive past success and much more.
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
From winning the NCAA men's individual championship to competing on the PGA Tour, Michael La Sasso's last few weeks have been a whirlwind. He joins Golf Central to reflect on it all and his excitement for what's next.
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
Beth Ann Nichols explains that there's been no dominant star on the LPGA Tour in 2025 and highlights the league's depth, what she expects from Lilia Vu the rest of the way and what she's watching in the last two majors.
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
Aldrich Potgieter's Rocket Classic was "a dream come true," for him and his father, Heinrich.
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
Max Greyserman nets another runner-up finish on the PGA Tour after losing in a five-hole playoff at the Rocket Classic, and Golf Central unpacks why this one will "sting" with chances to win.
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
Aldrich Potgieter played "flawless golf" on moving day at the Rocket Classic, but can he keep it going and finish off his first career PGA Tour victory on Sunday?
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
Aldrich Potgieter put himself in solid position to earn his first PGA Tour win with a red-hot run during Round 3 of the Rocket Classic.