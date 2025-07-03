Max Homa ‘didn’t hit one crazy shot’ in career-best opening-round score on PGA Tour

For a guy who said that his game wasn’t “particularly sharp,” Max Homa looked like the six-time winner he is, Thursday at the John Deere Classic.

Homa, who didn’t sound an optimistic tune — in relation to his form — in his pre-tournament presser, shot 8-under 63 in the opening round at TPC Deere Run. It was his career-best first-round score on Tour.

“I just did everything really solid. I made a ton of putts. Kept the driver in good spots. Got to take advantage of my iron play, my wedge play,” he said.

“I do feel like we found a little something with the driver, all the long clubs, and it was nice to do that for 18 full holes. I didn’t hit one crazy shot today, so that was cool.”

Homa made nine birdies and one bogey (on his final hole) to finish one back of clubhouse leader Doug Ghim. He gained strokes on the field off the tee, into the greens and with his putter (more than 3 shots, in fact, in the latter category). He also hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation.

His previous best opening-round score was a 64 in the 2023 Genesis Invitational, according to the Tour. That was also the year in which he recorded his most recent victory. After going winless last year, Homa notably made myriad changes — to his apparel, clubs, coaching, caddie and even social-media habits — into and throughout this season. He has yet to record a top-10 finish and has made only half his cuts.

But Thursday’s 63 was his best score of the year — in any round. He shot 64 Friday at the PGA Championship, then followed with 76-77 over the weekend. Asked if he thought his most recent play was sustainable, Homa replied, “I mean, I don’t see why not, but I’m not, I guess, worried about it being — it’s not going to be my lasting thought as I leave here today. I played a good round of golf; every day is different.”

Homa will be back at it at 2 p.m. EDT Friday in Silvis, Illinois, alongside Jake Knapp and Rickie Fowler. Knapp shot 68 in Round 1 while Fowler had a 6-under 65, thanks to a second-nine 29.