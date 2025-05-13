Red Sox at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13

It’s Tuesday, May 13 and the Red Sox (22-21) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (27-15). Brayan Bello is slated to take the mound for Boston against Tyler Holton for Detroit.

Detroit dominated Game 1 of this series yesterday with a 14-2 victory. The Tigers had 18 hits to the Red Sox’s six with each team hitting two homers. Detroit is 6-2 in the last eight games, but 1-2 over the past three. Boston is 4-2 in the previous six games and 4-5 over the last nine.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Tigers

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NESN, FDSNDT, TBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Red Sox (-112), Tigers (-104)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 13, 2025: Brayan Bello vs. Tyler Holton

Red Sox: Brayan Bello, (2-0, 2.02 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Tigers: Tyler Holton, (2-2, 3.12 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Tigers

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL East teams

The Under is 11-5-3 in the Tigers’ home games this season

The Red Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.84 units

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 11 homers (T-8th in MLB), while Alex Bregman trails with 9 (T-17th in MLB)

leads Boston with 11 homers (T-8th in MLB), while trails with 9 (T-17th in MLB) Three different Tigers have at least 9 homers this season: Spencer Torkelson (10), Kerry Carpenter (9) and Riley Greene (9)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: