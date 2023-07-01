Skip navigation
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Kerry Carpenter
Kerry
Carpenter
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
07:04
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Kerry Carpenter
DET
Left Fielder
#30
Kerry Carpenter homers Wednesday in Tigers’ loss
Kerry Carpenter
DET
Left Fielder
#30
Kerry Carpenter not in Tigers’ lineup on Tuesday
Kerry Carpenter
DET
Left Fielder
#30
Kerry Carpenter hits three-run homer in win
Kerry Carpenter
DET
Left Fielder
#30
Kerry Carpenter drives in run as Tigers top Twins
Miguel Cabrera
DET
1st Baseman
#24
Miguel Cabrera absent from Tigers lineup on Friday
Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Skubal should be solid fantasy option upon return
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Phillies ace Nola loses no-hitter in seventh, wins game 8-3 over Tigers
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Tigers’ Riley Greene on injured list with left leg stress fracture
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
Close Ad