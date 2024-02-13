Inter Miami schedule: When is Lionel Messi’s next MLS game?

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami as the global superstar competes in his first full season in MLS in 2024.

If you thought Messi-mania hit hard in late 2023 after he arrived in Miami, wait until this year.

With cities across the USA and Canada eagerly awaiting Messi to turn up and showcase his skills, there is huge excitement around this MLS season. Add in that Luis Suarez has joined Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami and the Barcelona reunion vibes are strong under their former Barca coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

The pressure is on Tata and Messi to deliver MLS Cup this year with the former winning it with Atalanta United in the past, while Messi led Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory just a few months after he arrived last summer and they also reached the U.S. Open Cup final but fell short to the Houston Dynamo.

Everyone expects Inter Miami to win it all in 2024 as Messi will be wrapped in cotton wool and it will be intriguing to see how he adapts to the unique travel and climate conditions in the North American soccer realm.

Below is everything you need for this season, including the Inter Miami 2024 schedule in full.

When does the 2024 MLS season start?

The 2024 MLS season kicks off on February 21 and the opening game is in, you guessed it, Miami.

What is Inter Miami’s first game of the 2024 MLS season?

Their first game is at home against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Inter Miami will kick off the new MLS season and everyone is eager to see how Tata lines up his star-studded side.

Who are Inter Miami’s biggest contenders for MLS glory?

The likes of FC Cincinnati, reigning MLS Cup champs Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union are all expected to make another deep run in the playoffs. Look out for LAFC, Seattle Sounders, St, Louis City and Miami’s in-state rivals Orlando City too.

Inter Miami 2024 Schedule

All kick off times listed as ET

February 21 vs Real Salt Lake - 8pm

February 25 at LA Galaxy - 8:30pm

March 2 vs Orlando City - 4:30pm

March 10 vs CF Montreal - 6pm

March 16 at DC United - 2pm

March 23 at New York Red Bulls - 2pm

March 30 vs New York City FC - 7:30pm

April 6 vs Colorado Rapids - 7:30pm

April 13 at Sporting Kansas City - 8:30pm

April 20 vs Nashville SC - 7:30pm

April 27 at New England Revolution - 7:30pm

May 4 vs New York Red Bulls - 7:30pm

May 11 at CF Montreal - 7:30pm

May 15 at Orlando City - 7:30pm

May 18 vs DC United - 7:30pm

May 25 at Vancouver Whitecaps - 10:30pm

May 29 vs Atlanta United - 7:30pm

June 1 vs St. Louis City SC - 7:30pm

June 15 at Philadelphia Union - 7:30pm

June 19 vs Columbus Crew - 7:30pm

June 29 at Nashville SC - 8:30pm

July 3 at Charlotte FC - 7:30pm

July 6 at FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm

July 17 vs Toronto FC - 7:30pm

July 20 vs Chicago Fire - 7:30pm

August 24 vs FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm

August 31 at Chicago Cire - 8:30pm

September 14 vs Philadelphia Union - 7:30pm

September 18 at Atlanta United - 7:30pm

September 21 at New York City FC - 2pm

September 28 vs Charlotte FC - 7:30pm

October 2 at Columbus Crew - 7:30pm

October 5 at Toronto FC - 7:30pm

October 19 vs New England Revolution - 6pm

