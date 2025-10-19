MLS Cup Playoffs — Schedule, dates as Lionel Messi, Inter Miami chase MLS Cup?

The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are here, and Lionel Messi is red hot as Inter Miami enters the postseason in search of their first MLS Cup.

The Herons finished just shy of the Supporters’ Shield, missing out on the top points total by a single point, as Messi rang up a league-best 29 goals and second-best 16 assists despite playing in just 28 league games.

Here’s how the playoffs work and who Messi’s Miami face next as the roads to the MLS Cup Final go through Philadelphia and San Diego.

2025 MLS Cup Playoffs format explained

Nine teams from each conference make the MLS Cup Playoffs, and the top four seeds in each conference get the best situations.

There are single-elimination wild card matches between each conference’s eight and nine seeds, with each winner advancing to play the No. 1 seed in their respective conference.

That first round sees eight total “best-of-three” series: 1v8, 2v7, 3v6, 4v5 in each conference. The higher seed are home for the first and — if necessary — third games of the series.

The winners advance to the conference semifinals, with that round joining the conference final and MLS Cup Final as single-elimination matches at the home of the higher seed.

When is MLS Cup 2025?

The match is set for December 6, 2025 at the higher-ranked team from the Eastern or Western Confernce.

2025 MLS Cup Playoffs — Schedule, scores

Wild card round

October 22, 2025

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City SC

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake

Round one

Dates TBD

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia Union (1) vs Chicago Fire/Orlando City winner (8/9)

FC Cincinnati (2) vs Columbus Crew (7)

Inter Miami (3) vs Nashville SC (6)

Charlotte FC (4) vs New York City FC (5)

Western Conference

San Diego FC (1) vs Portland Timbers/Real Salt Lake winner (8/9)

Vancouver Whitecaps (2) vs FC Dallas (7)

LAFC (3) vs Austin FC (6)

Minnesota United (4) vs Seattle Sounders (5)