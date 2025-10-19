 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Fire Fan Launch Party
Portland Fire names Alex Sarama as first head coach, team to begin play next season
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Four
Tommy Fleetwood’s best season gets even better with DP World Tour win in India

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_251019.jpg
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
nbc_pl_totavl_251019.jpg
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_totavlpostgame_251019.jpg
Mustoe: ‘Spurs attack is a problem right now’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Fire Fan Launch Party
Portland Fire names Alex Sarama as first head coach, team to begin play next season
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Four
Tommy Fleetwood’s best season gets even better with DP World Tour win in India

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_251019.jpg
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
nbc_pl_totavl_251019.jpg
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_totavlpostgame_251019.jpg
Mustoe: ‘Spurs attack is a problem right now’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Lionel Messi cements MLS Golden Boot with hat trick for Inter Miami at Nashville SC (video)

  
Published October 19, 2025 12:17 PM

Lionel Messi has another Golden Boot, and Inter Miami are looking dangerous heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Messi, 38, scored three more goals for Miami in the final match of the MLS regular season as they pasted Nashville 5-2 in Tennessee.

Messi’s 29 goals were five more than runners-up Sam Surridge, who scored for the hosts on Saturday, and LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, and came in just 26 games as the Herons star missed two games with injury, another through a suspension for skipping the All-Star Game, and three more via rest.

The serial Ballon d’Or winner finished with 16 assists in MLS play, one shy of San Diego FC’s Andres Dreyer for the league lead, and did it all in 2,420 minutes. That’s a goal or an assist about every 54 minutes of play, and his 45 goal contributions were nine more than No. 2 ranked Dreyer.

Inter Miami finished a point back of Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union and will be the East’s No. 3 seed for the playoffs after finishing level on points with FC Cincinnati but a win behind the Ohio side.

Messi’s Miami meet Nashville in a best-of-three series for a berth in the East’s semifinals.

Saturday’s goals, by the way, were not too shabby — especially Messi’s work on the first.

Lionel Messi secures MLS Golden Boot with hat trick (video)