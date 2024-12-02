LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls live: How to watch MLS Cup Final, score, updates, stream

Major League Soccer’s biggest trophy collectors LA Galaxy host often snakebit New York Red Bulls in an MLS Cup Final of MLS originals at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday.

The 4pm ET kickoff features a Red Bulls side that has just one MLS Cup Final appearance to its name — in 2008 loss to Columbus Crew — and entered the 2024 playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

But former Mainz and Dynamo Moscow boss Sandro Schwarz has worked playoff magic, leading RBNY past presumed cup favorites Columbus over two legs before taking down Hudson River derby rivals NYCFC and Conference finalists Orlando City to reach the final.

And the Galaxy may well feel like underdogs despite status as the No. 2 seed and a host of familiar names. That’s because megastar Riqui Puig — once the next big things at Barcelona — has suffered an ACL injury and will not be available for the final.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls live: MLS Cup Final stream, TV channel

Kick off time: 4pm ET Saturday, Dec. 7

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes

Streaming: Apple TV

LA Galaxy team news, focus

Even the average soccer fan will know some names on the Galaxy, as longtime Borussia Dortmund hero Marco Reus and former Southampton center back Maya Yoshida lead the way. Brazilian forward Gabriel Pec has been fantastic for the Galaxy, who could make manager Greg Vanney one of the few men to win MLS Cups with multiple teams.

New York Red Bulls team news, focus

RBNY is a team without many big names with the exception of former RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg and Scotland international Lewis Morgan. USMNT fans will know midfielder Frankie Amaya and left back John Tolkin, but RBNY is very much of a team better than the sum of its parts. The Red Bulls remain without longtime right back Kyle Duncan as well as forward Roald Mitchell.

LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls all-time series, history

These sides are an even 21W-9D-21L in their all-time series.

LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls prediction

Of course, anything can happen in a final, but home field feels like a great place to start. LA was a tremendous 13-1-3 in the notoriously host-friendly MLS regular season, but Red Bulls will have time to get settled in for this one. They did not meet in the regular season, though the Galaxy won 2-0 in a February preseason match. We aren’t ready to bet against LA getting its sixth crown, though RBNY will feel overdue. LA Galaxy 2-1 New York Red Bulls.