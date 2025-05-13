Injuries impacting landscape of 2025 NBA Playoffs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
WNBA Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark lead the way in Rotoworld mock draft
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Jordan Spieth, inspired by Rory McIlroy, once again eyes career Grand Slam at PGA
Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_spiethpresser_250513.jpg
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
nbc_dps_mavericksdraftlottery_250513.jpg
Mavericks win lottery in stunning turn of events

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
WNBA Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark lead the way in Rotoworld mock draft
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Jordan Spieth, inspired by Rory McIlroy, once again eyes career Grand Slam at PGA
Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_spiethpresser_250513.jpg
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
nbc_dps_mavericksdraftlottery_250513.jpg
Mavericks win lottery in stunning turn of events

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Injuries impacting landscape of 2025 NBA Playoffs

May 13, 2025 09:44 AM
Dan Patrick discusses how injuries to star players like Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry have changed the landscape of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_mavericksdraftlottery_250513.jpg
06:19
Mavericks win lottery in stunning turn of events
nbc_dps_tatuminjury_250513.jpg
03:59
Celtics’ Game 4 loss defined by Tatum’s injury
nbc_dps_leastwatchablenflteam_250512.jpg
05:34
Who will be the ‘least watchable’ team in the NFL?
nbc_dps_giannistalk_250512.jpg
06:01
Is Giannis’ future tied to the lottery results?
mpx_bball.jpg
08:34
NBA Draft Lottery frozen envelope theory persists
nbc_dps_markmessierinterview_250509.jpg
11:23
Messier explains why no lead is safe in the NHL
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250509.jpg
07:58
Torre unpacks UNC’s Belichick-Hudson ‘fiasco’
nbc_dps_spikelee_250509.jpg
17:48
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
nbc_dps_bobcostas_250509.jpg
12:41
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
nbc_dps_bird_250508v2.jpg
08:07
Bird discusses new role with USA Basketball
nbc_dps_knicks_250508.jpg
08:07
Knicks 2-0 series lead breaks down Tatum, Celtics
tatumgametwo.jpg
08:42
Celtics need to ‘stay the course’ vs. Knicks
nbc_dps_pksubbaninterview_250507.jpg
17:05
Subban: NHL is at ‘highest point in a long time’
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_250507.jpg
10:01
Pickens trade about ‘more than talent level’
nbc_dps_rayallenintv_250507.jpg
18:21
Allen analyzes Haliburton’s game-winner vs. Cavs
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250506.jpg
17:45
Arenas accepts Patrick’s ‘Hall of Very Good’ bid
DPSKnickscomeback.jpg
14:10
Knicks, Nuggets make huge Game 1 comebacks
nbc_dps_emerickintv_250506.jpg
16:25
Emrick: Ovechkin ‘never stopped playing his game’
nbc_dps_analytics_250506.jpg
05:23
Celtics ‘overruled’ by analytics in Game 1 loss
nbc_dps_dponjamesharden_250505.jpg
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
nbc_dps_dpongreggpopovich_250505.jpg
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
nbc_dps_jimjacksonintv_250505.jpg
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
lukalakersespn.jpg
14:01
MacMahon: Luka committed to winning in Los Angeles
nbc_dps_davidconeinterview_250502.jpg
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB
nbc_dps_knickspistonsrecap_250502.jpg
03:28
Pistons made a mistake letting Brunson go for win
nbc_dps_rebeccalowe_250502.jpg
07:10
Kentucky Derby is ‘one big party’
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250502.jpg
14:52
NYK face tall task vs. BOS after eliminating DET
nbc_dps_dpsourcedraftprankcalls_250501.jpg
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
10:17
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
06:57
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_spiethpresser_250513.jpg
13:32
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
06:47
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
04:49
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
06:20
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter
nbc_pft_travishunter_250513.jpg
04:15
How Jags are splitting Hunter’s workload so far
nbc_pft_masongraham_250513.jpg
02:30
Graham vomited during day two of rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_dealconfidence_250513.jpg
06:46
Scale of 1-10: Doing deals before training camp
nbc_pft_week10mnf_250513.jpg
04:11
Eagles-Packers to square off on MNF in Week 10
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250513.jpg
15:13
CIN has ‘nothing to stand on’ in Hendrickson issue
nbc_pft_fewestprimetimegames_250513.jpg
01:58
How bad teams benefit from consistent scheduling
nbc_pft_2025schedule_250513.jpg
17:51
Kickoff, Christmas night among 2025 games revealed
Webb.jpg
08:44
Webb’s ‘pure grit determination’ not easy to find
nbc_moto_coledavis_250512.jpg
05:08
Could Davies’ crash have been avoided with comms?
nbc_golf_pgadesk_250512.jpg
04:06
Does the PGA Championship need a new identity?
nbc_golf_mentalhealthseg_250512.jpg
33
Golf world focusing on mental health during May
nbc_golf_scottieseg_250512.jpg
08:50
Should Scheffler be favored at PGA Championship?
nbc_golf_wagnerseg_250512.jpg
07:15
Wagner tests out 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250512.jpg
06:59
Will Rory retire as a top-10 player of all-time?
nbc_golf_abergtitelist_250512.jpg
01:18
Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
nbc_golf_jttitleist_250512.jpg
01:17
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
nbc_golf_sales_penske_250512.jpg
55
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
nbc_roto_dillongabriel_250512.jpg
01:16
Gabriel takes first reps at Browns rookie minicamp
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250512.jpg
01:20
Harvey’s pass-catching role boosts fantasy stock
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250512.jpg
01:21
Carr’s retirement opens the door for Shough
laguna_review.jpg
11:33
Porsche’s perfection continues at Laguna Seca
nbc_roto_bargersantana_250512.jpg
01:47
Barger, Santana worth a gamble off waivers
nbc_roto_lawlar_250512.jpg
01:25
Lawlar has ‘full-time role’ upside with D-backs
nbc_dlb_coloradorockies_250512.jpg
03:01
Le Batard: Rockies are not a ‘major league’ team
nbc_roto_kershaw_250512.jpg
01:29
View Kershaw as a ‘streamer’ ahead of season debut