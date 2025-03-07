Lionel Messi career awards: Goals, assists, honors with Barcelona, Argentina, PSG, Inter Miami
Lionel Messi now has two Copa America titles and a World Cup from his time with Argentina, ending any criticism of his once-trophy-challenged national team tenure and bolstering his arguably-unrivaled career as a footballer.
Messi’s won two major competitions in addition to the Olympics, and he’s won trophies in La Liga, Ligue 1, and Major League Soccer as well as the UEFA Champions League and Leagues Cup.
Messi is a a man who broke nearly every record within reason and even some that seemed irrational but still lived in the shadow of Maradona -- despite El Pibe‘s objections at times. His home nation both celebrated and piled pressure on “The Atomic Ant” for years because he left Argentina for Barcelona at a young age and did not collect trophies for the national team
Now he has a World Cup to go with his Copas America and near-countless honors. Here’s a list of some of World Cup champion Lionel Messi’s most notable honors.
How many career goals and assists does Lionel Messi have for Barcelona, Argentina, PSG, Inter Miami?
(As of March 7, 2025)
Lionel Messi has amassed over 1,000 goal contributions for his clubs, scoring 740 goals and adding 358 assists in 895 matches.
Messi’s Barcelona stats: 778 matches, 672 goals, 303 assists
Messi’s PSG stats: 75 matches, 32 goals, 35 assists
Messi’s Inter Miami stats; 42 games, 36 goals, 20 assists
Messi’s Argentina stats: 191 caps, 112 goals, 58 assists
Lionel Messi’s most notable career honors from a glittering two decades
World Cup champion: Argentina, 2022
2x Copa America champion: Argentina, 2021 and 2024
Olympic champion: Argentina, 2008
Most goals for Argentina: 112
Most caps for Argentina: 191
World Cup Golden Ball: Argentina, 2014, 2022
Copa America Best Player: Argentina, 2015, 2021
World’s Best Men’s Player of the Decade: 2011-2020
Youngest player to score in a World Cup match
Most World Cup Man of the Match Awards: 11
Most World Cup appearances as captain: 19
Most Ballons d’Or In history: 8 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023)
Most World Cup Player of the Match awards: 10 (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)
European Golden Shoe winner: 6 (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019)
10x La Liga winner: Barcelona
4x UEFA Champions League winner: Barcelona
2x Ligue 1 winner: Paris Saint-Germain (2021-22, 2022-23)
Supporters’ Shield winner: Inter Miami 2024
Second-most Champions League goals: 129
Most goals in La Liga history: 474
Seventeen-consecutive FIFA World Best XI awards: 2007-2023
Career goals, club: 740
Career assists, club: 358
Career goals, country: 112
Career assists, club: 58
