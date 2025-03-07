Lionel Messi career awards: Goals, assists, honors with Barcelona, Argentina, PSG, Inter Miami

Lionel Messi now has two Copa America titles and a World Cup from his time with Argentina, ending any criticism of his once-trophy-challenged national team tenure and bolstering his arguably-unrivaled career as a footballer.

Messi’s won two major competitions in addition to the Olympics, and he’s won trophies in La Liga, Ligue 1, and Major League Soccer as well as the UEFA Champions League and Leagues Cup.

LATEST — Lionel Messi’s schedule, stats with Inter Miami

Messi is a a man who broke nearly every record within reason and even some that seemed irrational but still lived in the shadow of Maradona -- despite El Pibe‘s objections at times. His home nation both celebrated and piled pressure on “The Atomic Ant” for years because he left Argentina for Barcelona at a young age and did not collect trophies for the national team

Now he has a World Cup to go with his Copas America and near-countless honors. Here’s a list of some of World Cup champion Lionel Messi’s most notable honors.

How many career goals and assists does Lionel Messi have for Barcelona, Argentina, PSG, Inter Miami?

(As of March 7, 2025)

Lionel Messi has amassed over 1,000 goal contributions for his clubs, scoring 740 goals and adding 358 assists in 895 matches.

Messi’s Barcelona stats: 778 matches, 672 goals, 303 assists

Messi’s PSG stats: 75 matches, 32 goals, 35 assists

Messi’s Inter Miami stats; 42 games, 36 goals, 20 assists

Messi’s Argentina stats: 191 caps, 112 goals, 58 assists

Lionel Messi’s most notable career honors from a glittering two decades

World Cup champion: Argentina, 2022

2x Copa America champion: Argentina, 2021 and 2024

Olympic champion: Argentina, 2008

Most goals for Argentina: 112

Most caps for Argentina: 191

World Cup Golden Ball: Argentina, 2014, 2022

Copa America Best Player: Argentina, 2015, 2021

World’s Best Men’s Player of the Decade: 2011-2020

Youngest player to score in a World Cup match

Most World Cup Man of the Match Awards: 11

Most World Cup appearances as captain: 19

Most Ballons d’Or In history: 8 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Most World Cup Player of the Match awards: 10 (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

European Golden Shoe winner: 6 (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019)

10x La Liga winner: Barcelona

4x UEFA Champions League winner: Barcelona

2x Ligue 1 winner: Paris Saint-Germain (2021-22, 2022-23)

Supporters’ Shield winner: Inter Miami 2024

Second-most Champions League goals: 129

Most goals in La Liga history: 474

Seventeen-consecutive FIFA World Best XI awards: 2007-2023

Career goals, club: 740

Career assists, club: 358

Career goals, country: 112

Career assists, club: 58

🇦🇷 ¡¡¡Argentina hoy no DUERME señores!!!



🌟 Llegó la tercera #FIFAWorldCup después de 36 años.



🐐 Gracias a #Messi, Lionel Scaloni, Ángel Di María y compañía 👏



Dale 🔁 para felicitar al campeón 😎#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #FRAvsARG pic.twitter.com/M6PWWP2SVz — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 18, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola