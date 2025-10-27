Lionel Messi ‘eager’ to compete at 2026 World Cup in USA, talks new Inter Miami deal, MLS growth

Lionel Messi wants to defend Argentina’s World Cup when the tournament comes to the United States next summer, if his body allows it.

The world’s greatest footballer joined NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas for a rare interview this weekend, days after extending his contract with Inter Miami through 2028.

VIDEO — Lionel Messi speaks with Tom Llamas

And Llamas asked Messi, 38, his status for the 2026 World Cup.

“The truth is that yes, it’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup,” Messi told Llamas. “And I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there. And I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%.”

So health-pending, we’ll see the GOAT in the USA, Canada, and/or Mexico for the world’s most iconic tournament.

Lionel Messi: Defending World Cup with Argentina ‘spectacular’

“I’m really eager because it’s a World Cup,” Messi said. “We’re coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it’s always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions, so hopefully God will allow me to do it once again.”

Messi will turn 39 during the 2026 World Cup, but he’s still playing at an otherworldly level as Inter Miami seek their first MLS Cup as part of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Miami took a 1-0 lead in the Best of Three series with Nashville SC on Friday, and faces Game 2 in Tennessee on Saturday.

The Argentine star announced a contract extension with Inter Miami on Thursday, guaranteeing the eight time Ballon d’Or winner will spend at least three more club seasons in Florida. He’ll be 41 at the end of the 2028 season.

Llamas asked Messi if it was a difficult decision to re-up with the Herons in MLS.

Jun 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) walks onto the pitch prior to a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Honestly, it wasn’t” Messi said. “I’ve always said that I base my decision on how I feel day-to-day and how I feel physically and mentally to continue playing and to continue being part of this club. And honestly, I felt really good during the year. I’m happy living in Miami, as is my family, and honestly, the decision was easy.”

Messi is among the favorites to win a second-successive MLS MVP this season after scoring 29 times with 15 assists in just 28 league appearances this season. In 83 career appearances across all competitions with Miami, Messi has 73 goals and 37 assists. The club’s won the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

Obviously Major League Soccer isn’t yet at the standard of La Liga, Ligue 1, or the UEFA Champions League, but Messi is still dominating games. What’s changed for him?

“Well, obviously as you get older, you lose things that you had when you were younger — things like speed, reaction time, or seeing the game faster, making decisions,” Messi said. “Sometimes your mind is faster than your legs. But I think I always tried to overcome those things and keep trying to be at my best and get the most out of my physical abilities, my game, and I tried to adapt to the new circumstances.”

Lionel Messi says MLS teams should be allowed to spend more

And what would he change? Messi said that MLS has an incredible foundation for growth, and he hopes that the league will take away some of the limitations that keep ambitious, rich teams like Miami from competing at even higher levels.

“Every team should have the opportunity to bring in players and sign whoever each team wants without limitations or rules for players to bring them in,” Messi said. “I don’t think that today all teams in the United States, all clubs, have the power to do that, and I think that if they were given the freedom, many more important players would come and help the growth of the United States.”

Until then, Messi will stay sharp with Inter Miami and hope to collect another trophy prior to, God-willing, joining the Albiceleste’s World Cup title defense next summer.

And regardless of whether he wins another World Cup, he’ll always have that first one.

“Everything I went through and everything I did to achieve that — it was the dream of my life,” Messi said. “And it all came to mind, everything I went through to get there — my family, my people, and Argentina.”