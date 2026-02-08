Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace: Sarr’s goal beats rivals, ends Eagles long skid

Ismaila Sarr’s second-half goal gave new-look Crystal Palace their first Premier League win in 10 tries, a 1-0 victory over M23 rivals Brighton and Hove Albion the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles endured a woeful eight-week stretch on-and-off-the-field as they drew just three times in nine Premier League matches, watched captain Marc Guehi leave for Manchester City, and announced that manager Oliver Glasner would leave after the season.

But loan signing Evann Guessand was bright and cued up Sarr’s goal, Jorgen Strand Larsen was busy leading the line, and Glasner’s men claimed a much-desired three points while slowing the roll of their rivals.

Palace climb above a place and a point above Brighton into 13th place with 32 points, nine points above the bottom three.

Brighton shrink from the moment

At home to a slumping rival, Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler would’ve wanted to stamp his authority on both the game and the club’s ambitions to climb toward the European places on the Premier League table. They did neither, and now a team that lost just once in six matches is a team on a five-match winless run. That includes draws at home to Bournemouth and Everton and now this home loss to Palace, all teams around them on the table and ripe for points if you’re really a contender to get into the Europa or Conference League. The Seagulls were all over the place, uncomfortable turning possession (63%) into danger (seven shots, 0.85 xG). Yasin Ayari’s absence was a big one, but Brighton’s failure to find solutions is an indictment on the players and the boss. Bad day. Bad month.

What’s next?

Brighton go to Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League before a Saturday weekend visit to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Palace host Burnley for a 2:30pm ET Wednesday contest in the league and then visit Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina for the first leg of a Conference League playoff bout on February 19.

Palace sub

Sarr’s day is done, and Brennan Johnson is on for the final few minutes.

1-0 Palace into the 88th minute.

Palace sub

Will Hughes is on yellow and goes off for Daichi Kamada in the 77th minute.

Seagulls make triple change

Carlos Baleba, Maxime De Cuyper, and 17-year-old debutant Harry Howell exit for Diego Gomez, Yankuba Minteh, and Danny Welbeck in the 71st minute.

Brighton nearly answer

Kostoulas is sent in behind by a Georginio Rutter flick, and he’s got a man keeping him from the inside.

His low shot is kicked away by Dean Henderson.

Ismaila Sarr goal (video) — Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace

Really good from Guessand to collect the ball in traffic and send Ismaila Sarr into the box.

The forward snaps his shot toward goal and Verbruggen can only get a piece of it en route to 1-0.

Palace sub

Evann Guessand will take the place of Yeremy Pino.

The Villa loanee is exciting and will relish this opportunity.

Halftime — Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace

The Seagulls and Eagles are in a proper rivalry match, and like the reverse fixture we’ve not seen a goal yet.

Brighton have settled into control

Like many rivalries, it’s been a bit scrappy.

But Brighton, as expected have found their way into control and have taken five of the game’s first six shot attempts including the only one on target.

The Seagulls looking the more likely to score a goal.

Palace on front foot

The Eagles have started well at the Amex, though we’re still waiting for a moment of true danger.

Brighton had a half chance off a set piece but half might be generous. Quarter-chance? Third-chance?

0-0 into the 17th minute.

James Milner on the bench, awaiting history

James Milner’s next Premier League appearance will draw him level with Gareth Barry for the most in history.

Should he appear, he can break the record against his and Barry’s old club Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Baleba, Gross, Howell, Rutter, Mitoma, Kostoulas

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lerma, Lacroix, Mitchell, Wharton, Hughes, Pino, Sarr, Strand Larsen

Brighton vs Crystal Palace preview

New-look Crystal Palace visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday at the Amex Stadium, where the Eagles hope the M23 rivalry gets their season back on track.

Palace are winless in nine-straight Premier League matches with just three draws to show for those 810 minutes on the pitch. Beating a Brighton side it drew at Selhurst Park earlier this season would be quite a tonic for a team which has slipped to 15th place, just nine points clear of the bottom three.

Brighton have been living an odd life since December, losing just four times — that’s good — but winning just twice — not so good — over their last 10 Premier League games.

The Seagulls are within five points of the top seven, which should be good enough for European qualification, but they’ve done so poorly when it comes to turning draws into wins. The advanced stats say Brighton are a slightly above average attacking team with a slightly below average back line. Can they keep the former up while firming up the latter?

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Yasin Ayari (shoulder), Mats Wieffer (toe), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Justin Devenny (ankle), Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Daichi Kamada (hamstring)

Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction

Brighton will be favored to find all of the points, and Pascal Gross’ return has been a solid development for Fabian Hurzeler. Palace do carry an element of the unknown with Jorgen Strand Larson and exciting Evann Guessand joining Brennan Johnson as new parts of the attack. Yasin Ayari’s absence is big for the Seagulls. Probably too big. Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace.

