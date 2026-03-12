 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-United States at Italy
White Sox catcher Kyle Teel expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right hamstring strain
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round-USC vs Washington
Diallo scores 22 points, Washington beats USC 83-79 for OT win in 2nd round of Big Ten Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_providencebutlerreax_260311.jpg
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler
nbc_cbb_providencepostintv_260311.jpg
English, Vaaks eager to play another 40 minutes
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerhls_260311.jpg
Highlights: Providence fights off Butler at MSG

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Providence defeats Butler 91-81 in Big East Conference Tournament

  
Published March 11, 2026 08:02 PM

NEW YORK — Stefan Vaaks had 28 points in Providence’s 91-81 victory against Butler on Wednesday in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Vaaks shot 9 for 16, including 8 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Friars (15-17). Ryan Mela added 23 points while going 10 of 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had nine rebounds and five assists. Jaylin Sellers had 23 points and shot 8 for 22 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Michael Ajayi led the way for the Bulldogs (16-16) with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Finley Bizjack added 17 points and five assists for Butler. Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor also had 10 points and two blocks.

Vaaks scored 14 points in the first half and Providence went into the break trailing 42-40. Sellers scored 19 points in the second half.