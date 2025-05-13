Brewers at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 13

It’s Tuesday, May 13, and the Brewers (20-22) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (24-17). Quinn Priester is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Logan Allen for Cleveland.

Cleveland won 5-0 in the series opener versus Milwaukee yesterday behind Gabriel Arias’ three-run homer and Jose Ramirez stealing three bases. The Guardians have now won four of the past six games, while the Brewers have dropped four of the last five.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Guardians

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 6:10 PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, CLEG

Odds for the Brewers at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Brewers (+105), Guardians (-125)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Guardians

Pitching matchup for May 13, 2025: Quinn Priester vs. Logan Allen

Brewers: Quinn Priester, (1-1, 5.08 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Guardians: Logan Allen, (1-2, 4.33 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Brewers and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Guardians

The Under has cashed in the Brewers’ last 4 games

The Brewers have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games at the Guardians

Kyle Manzardo is tied 9th in the MLB with 9 home runs for Cleveland

Jackson Chourio has 7 homers for Milwaukee this season (tied for 41st in MLB)

