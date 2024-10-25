Ballon d’Or: 2024 favorites, ceremony start time, how to watch, nominees, all-time winners

The Ballon d’Or will go to a new home this year, guaranteed, when the 2024 award is handed out Monday in France.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Luka Modric are all off the shortlist and the only players to win the award since Kaka took home the honor in 2007.

The 30-man shortlist is deep and talented but Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Manchester City’s Rodri are the favorites to take home the honor of being named the best male footballer in the world.

For the third-straight season, the award will honor the best player from the 2023-24 season instead of the calendar year. Vini Jr was the star of the UEFA Champions League Final, while Rodri won the Premier League with Man City and EURO 2024 with Spain.

When is the Ballon d’Or 2024 ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held at 2:45pm ET Monday, October 28, at theThéâtre du Châtelet in Paris

How to watch the Ballon d’Or 2024 ceremony

Time: 2:45pm ET

Date: Monday, October 28

Stream: L’Equipe’s YouTube channel

Who has won more Ballons d’Or: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Messi has won the most Ballons d’Or ever: 8. Ronaldo has the second-most with five.

How many players have won multiple Ballons d’Or?

After Messi’s eight and Ronaldo’s five, there are three players who have won three awards — Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, and Marco van Basten — and five players have claimed two. Those players are Franz Beckenbauer, Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, Kevin Keegan, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

List of all Ballon d’Or winners: 1961-present