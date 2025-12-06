Rayan Cherki’s rabona assist to Phil Foden lights up the Etihad Stadium as Man City cruise

It’s not often the goal scorer has a look of wonder in his eyes, but Phil Foden’s smiling mouth was agape after turning a Rayan Cherki rabona cross into the Sunderland goal.

It was the second time in a few minutes that Cherki had defied logic with service, coming a handful of moments after he dribbled around, past, and through three defenders before a delicate chip that became a goal line clearance of Erling Haaland’s chopped shot.

This one assist, however, took the cake.

Erling Haaland took the ball in his own half back to goal to lead a transition into Sunderland’s final third. The ball found its way to Cherki on the right, who swung his right leg behind his left to deliver a perfect cross to the front post.

Foden simply had to leap and nod it inside the near post. As he wheeled away to the corner he turned and immediately sought Cherki with a wondrous gaze.

