Rayan Cherki’s rabona assist to Phil Foden lights up the Etihad Stadium as Man City cruise

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
NCAA Football: Louisiana State Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers
NCAA Football: American Championship-North Texas at Tulane
Tulane tops North Texas 34-21 in American Conference title game for a likely CFP bid

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal3_251206.jpg
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251206.jpg
Cherki finds Foden to put Man City 3-0 in front
nbc_pl_gordongoalnew_251206.jpg
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
NCAA Football: Louisiana State Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers
NCAA Football: American Championship-North Texas at Tulane
Tulane tops North Texas 34-21 in American Conference title game for a likely CFP bid

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal3_251206.jpg
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251206.jpg
Cherki finds Foden to put Man City 3-0 in front
nbc_pl_gordongoalnew_251206.jpg
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Rayan Cherki’s rabona assist to Phil Foden lights up the Etihad Stadium as Man City cruise

  
Published December 6, 2025 11:46 AM

It’s not often the goal scorer has a look of wonder in his eyes, but Phil Foden’s smiling mouth was agape after turning a Rayan Cherki rabona cross into the Sunderland goal.

It was the second time in a few minutes that Cherki had defied logic with service, coming a handful of moments after he dribbled around, past, and through three defenders before a delicate chip that became a goal line clearance of Erling Haaland’s chopped shot.

MORE — Man City vs Sunderland live updates, highlights

This one assist, however, took the cake.

Erling Haaland took the ball in his own half back to goal to lead a transition into Sunderland’s final third. The ball found its way to Cherki on the right, who swung his right leg behind his left to deliver a perfect cross to the front post.

Foden simply had to leap and nod it inside the near post. As he wheeled away to the corner he turned and immediately sought Cherki with a wondrous gaze.

Rayan Cherki’s rabona assist (video) to Phil Foden lights up the Etihad Stadium as Man City cruise
Cherki finds Foden to put Man City 3-0 in front
Rayan Cherki's clever cross results in a Phil Foden header to extend Manchester City's lead to 3-0 against Sunderland.