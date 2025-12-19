How to watch Wolves vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Wolves’ winless Premier League season meets their best chance at a victory for some time when Brentford hits the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Rob Edwards nearly led the Wolves to a huge result last time out as his new tenure still awaits a first point. Their 2-1 loss at Arsenal featured two own goals and leaves them with a 0-2-14 record at the season creeps to its midpoint.

With Liverpool and Man United next, a failure to win at home on Saturday could well mean that 2025 will end without a win in this Premier League season.

WATCH — Wolves v Brentford

Brentford remain closer to mid-table than the bottom three with 20 points to the 13 held by 18th place West Ham and they may be missing a pair of important names in Igor Thiago and Jordan Henderson.

The Bees won four-of-six under Keith Andrews and finished November in 10th place only to take just one point from their last nine. Losses at Arsenal and Spurs are not surprising, but a home draw with Leeds on Sunday was unwelcome.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton, West Midlands

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Tawanda Chirewa (international duty - AFCON), Hugo Bueno (unspecified), Yerson Mosquera (suspension), Emmanuel Agbadou (international duty - AFCON), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwone (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dan Bentley (ankle)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Dango Ouattara (international duty - AFCON), Frank Onyeka (international duty - AFCON), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reiss Nelson (fitness), Igor Thiago (knock), Jordan Henderson (knock)

Wolves vs Brentford prediction

Is today the day for Wolves? In addition to the possibilities that Thiago and Henderson miss out, Brentford are without three AFCON participants including the influential Dango Ouattara. Wolves in turn are without Emmanuel Agbadou and their injury list has grown a bit too much for comfort. Wolves 1-1 Brentford.