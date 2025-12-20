 Skip navigation
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham signs 5-year extension averaging $7.5M a year
Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks finalize a $40 million, 2-year deal
Padres re-sign King to $75 million, 3-year deal that allows him to opt out after ’26 and ’27

Lewis-Potter nets brace with calm finish v. Wolves
Broja heads in late equalizer for Burnley
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Burnley

Pep Guardiola reaction to latest Erling Haaland heroics as Man City go first

  
Published December 20, 2025 12:08 PM

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City weren’t perfect but they were convincing in a 3-0 win over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Erling Haaland sandwiched his Premier League-leading 18th and 19th goals of the season around a fourth assist of the campaign, as Tijjani Reijnders also scored in the win.

City had 66 percent of the ball and put eight of their 17 shots on target, while none of West Ham’s three shots on target could defy Gigio Donnarumma between City’s sticks.

Pep Guardiola reaction to latest Erling Haaland heroics as Man City go first

We’ll share all of Guardiola’s words as soon as he speaks from the Etihad.