Liverpool 2-1 Wolves: Wirtz inspires narrow win

  
Published December 27, 2025 11:56 AM

Liverpool labored to a 2-1 win against Wolves at Anfield on Saturday, as Florian Wirtz bagged his first goal for Liverpool and it turned out to be the winner.

WATCH Full match replay

Ryan Gravenberch gave Liverpool a deserved lead just before half time and just over a minute later Wirtz made it 2-0 amid huge celebrations at Anfield.

Wolves made it a nervous second half as Santiago Bueno finished from a set piece but Liverpool held on for the win to make it three-straight victories in the Premier League and they are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

Liverpool vs Wolves score: 2-1

Gravenberch 41', Wirtz 42'; S. Bueno 52'

Liverpool vs Wolves live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright

So close from Gravenberch!

Lovely feet from Florian Wirtz as he dances free in the box and sets up Gravenberch. But he’s under a bit of pressure and his effort is just off target.

Santiago Bueno pulls one back!

At the start of the second half Liverpool have been sloppy and they have been punished. After a decent attack from Wolves they get a corner. It’s clipped in and Arokodare’s header is saved by Alisson, but the rebound is straight to Santiago Bueno who finishes. 2-1. Game on?

Wirtz gets his first Liverpool goal!

Ekitike has so much space and he finds Wirtz centrally and he’s in on goal. The German playmaker keeps his calm and prods home his first goal for Liverpool. What a moment for him. Anfield erupts!

Gravenberch fires home!

Great play down the right from Jeremie Frimpong as he dribbles past a few players and then cuts it back to Gravenberch perfectly and he smashes home a low finish. Liverpool finally lead!

Wolves holding their own

As we approach half time it is Wolves who have had a couple of counters and Mane smashes over after a lovely bit of skill. Just a warning sign there for Liverpool.

Ekitike hits the post!

Lovely curled finish from Ekitike but it hits the post. So close to an opener.

Liverpool lineup

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Chiesa, Ekitike, Wirtz

Wolves lineup

Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Doherty, Andre, Gomes, H. Bueno; Mane, Hwang; Arokodare

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Dominik Szoboszlai (ankle), Joe Gomez (muscular), Mohamed Salah (international duty - AFCON), Wataru Endo (knock), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Cody Gakpo (unspecified - MORE), Conor Bradley (undisclosed)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Tawanda Chirewa (international duty - AFCON), Emmanuel Agbadou (international duty - AFCON), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwone (knee), Dan Bentley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Hugo Bueno (unspecified)

Liverpool vs Wolves preview

Isak came off the bench at halftime and put Liverpool ahead just 11 minutes later, however he was also injured on the play. Isak has already undergone surgery and although there is no official timetable for his return, he is expected to miss at least a few months. Fortunately for Liverpool, Hugo Ekitike has been the more productive (and healthier) striker signed this summer (8 PL goals, to 1) and is more than capable of leading the line himself. But it cuts into Slot’s attacking depth a great deal with Mohamed Salah already on international duty for the next month, Dominik Szoboszlai suspended for Saturday’s game.

That might just make it the perfect time for Liverpool to face Wolves, the PL’s last remaining winless team with just two points from 17 games. Wolves are on pace to break all kinds of unwanted records this season, and that’s bound to happen when you have the league’s worst offense (9 goals scored) and the league’s worst defense (37 goals conceded).

Liverpool vs Wolves prediction

Even with all of Liverpool’s injuries and absences, anything other than a comfortable home win would be the shock of the season. Liverpool 3-1 Wolves.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday

Venue: Anfield

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock