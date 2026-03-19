How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton host Liverpool on Saturday with both teams in a proper scrap for European qualification.

WATCH — Brighton v Liverpool

The Seagulls have picked up in recent weeks with Fabian Hurzeler’s side winning three of their last four games as a huge improvement in their defensive performances has seen them concede just twice in that run. They picked up a big win at Sunderland last weekend to underline their newfound defensive prowess. After a midseason wobble, they are right in the hunt for a European spot.

Liverpool have been dropping points in their quest to qualify for the Champions League and they were frustrated at home last Sunday as they drew 1-1 with Spurs and Arne Slot was booed. But they did hammer Galatasaray 4-0 on Wednesday to seal their spot in the last eight of the Champions League, where they will meet PSG. Liverpool are also in the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they head to Man City, after they beat Brighton a few weeks ago at Anfield in the FA Cup. Slot could still win two trophies and lead Liverpool to Champions League qualification this season, so all is not lost.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8:30am ET Saturday (March 21)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Brighton team news, focus

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster remain out, while Kaoru Mitoma is a doubt. It’s no coincidence that Brighton’s upturn in results has coincided with injuries calming down and Hurzeler has found a better balance in the team with James Milner and Pascal Gross locking things down in central midfield.

Liverpool team news, focus

Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo all remain out and Slot has a very clear starting lineup now. Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai will support Hugo Ekitike, while Cody Gakpo can slot in whenever anyone needs a rest in attack.

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like a game which could catch Liverpool out given their exertions in midweek to get past Galatasaray and that Brighton are in very good form. Brighton 2-1 Liverpool.