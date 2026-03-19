2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Jeremiyah Love leads class, Caleb Downs best defender in Connor Rogers’ rankings
Top 50 prospect ranking
1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
2. Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State
3. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
4. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
5. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
6. Jordan Tyson, WR, Arizona State
7. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
8. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
9. Spencer Fano, OL, Utah
10. Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
Analysis: Love’s explosive play ability in the run and pass game makes him a future superstar from this draft class. Downs and Mendoza are incredibly advanced from a mental preparation standpoint and that should help them make an early impact in the NFL.
The identity of this year’s group is the high-end talent and depth of the front seven group, which includes Reese, Bailey, Styles and Bain in the top ten here. Fano’s lack of arm length might force him inside, depending on which team drafts him. Mauigoa could be asked to do the same, but I see his pathway closer to former Saints first-rounder Taliese Fuaga (who has stuck at right tackle).
ROGERS MOCK DRAFT 2.0: Love to Titans, Downs to Commanders
11. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State
12. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
13. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
14. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
15. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
16. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
17. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
18. Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon
19. Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
20. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Analysis: ‘Plug and play’ gets recklessly tossed around, but Vega Ioane truly fits that saying at guard. I like Tate’s size, attention to detail and tracking, but Jordan Tyson’s separation ability gave him the edge as my top receiver.
Delane, McCoy and Hood all have the demeanor, speed and physicality to thrive in man coverage in the NFL.
I might seem higher than consensus on Zion Young and Kayden McDonald, but they bring a toughness that is hard to quantify properly. Omar Cooper’s ability to create yards with the ball in his hands, after winning from the slot or outside, is incredibly impressive.
21. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
22. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
23. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
24. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
25. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
26. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Auburn
27. A.J. Haulcy, SAF, LSU
28. Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
29. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo
30. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Analysis: This is a fascinating group because Lemon and Mesidor win without top-tier athleticism but are hard-nosed, fearless football players. Haulcy and McNeil-Warren consistently change games with their ability to take away the football through the air or with physicality. Lomu is still developing as a run blocker, but his movement skills show a lot of upside as a pass protector.
31. TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson
32. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
33. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
34. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
35. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
36. Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
37. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
38. Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
39. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
40. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Analysis: This group includes two fascinating outliers in Cashius Howell (lacks length) and D’Angelo Ponds (lacks overall size). The intensity and speed each play with makes it impossible for me to bet against them. Banks would be ranked much higher if not for an injury that cost him much of the 2025 season and then another injury at the combine. Bernard’s reliability and willingness to do whatever is necessary to help the team reminded me of Jarvis Landry.
41. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
42. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
43. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
44. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
45. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
46. Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
47. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
48. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
49. Treydan Stukes, SAF, Arizona
50. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
Analysis: I’d bet on Jonah Coleman leading a backfield for quite some time despite being underappreciated in this draft. He runs hard, has natural hands as a pass catcher and wears the opposition out. Lee Hunter can take on double teams and bolster a unit’s run defense singlehandedly, while Bisontis is a phonebooth bully on the offensive line to drive a run game.
Stukes played a lot of slot corner in college, but I think his athleticism and ball skills can project to free safety too. Skyler Bell has been highly productive, put on a show in the testing at the combine and already prepares like a true pro. He has no business making it out of day two of this draft.