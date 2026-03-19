2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Jeremiyah Love leads class, Caleb Downs best defender in Connor Rogers’ rankings

Top 50 prospect ranking

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

2. Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

3. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

4. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

5. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

6. Jordan Tyson, WR, Arizona State

7. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

8. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

9. Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

10. Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Analysis: Love’s explosive play ability in the run and pass game makes him a future superstar from this draft class. Downs and Mendoza are incredibly advanced from a mental preparation standpoint and that should help them make an early impact in the NFL.

The identity of this year’s group is the high-end talent and depth of the front seven group, which includes Reese, Bailey, Styles and Bain in the top ten here. Fano’s lack of arm length might force him inside, depending on which team drafts him. Mauigoa could be asked to do the same, but I see his pathway closer to former Saints first-rounder Taliese Fuaga (who has stuck at right tackle).

ROGERS MOCK DRAFT 2.0: Love to Titans, Downs to Commanders

Simms' RB draft rankings: No. 1 Jeremiyah Love Chris Simms dives into Jeremiyah Love's Marshall Faulk-type skillset and explains why the Notre Dame running back is far and away the best at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

11. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

12. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

13. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

14. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

15. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

16. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

17. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

18. Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

19. Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

20. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Analysis: ‘Plug and play’ gets recklessly tossed around, but Vega Ioane truly fits that saying at guard. I like Tate’s size, attention to detail and tracking, but Jordan Tyson’s separation ability gave him the edge as my top receiver.

Delane, McCoy and Hood all have the demeanor, speed and physicality to thrive in man coverage in the NFL.

I might seem higher than consensus on Zion Young and Kayden McDonald, but they bring a toughness that is hard to quantify properly. Omar Cooper’s ability to create yards with the ball in his hands, after winning from the slot or outside, is incredibly impressive.

Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane talks with Connor Rogers about the pride he takes in not letting his QB get hit and the importance of preparation.

21. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

22. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

23. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

24. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

25. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

26. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Auburn

27. A.J. Haulcy, SAF, LSU

28. Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

29. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

30. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Analysis: This is a fascinating group because Lemon and Mesidor win without top-tier athleticism but are hard-nosed, fearless football players. Haulcy and McNeil-Warren consistently change games with their ability to take away the football through the air or with physicality. Lomu is still developing as a run blocker, but his movement skills show a lot of upside as a pass protector.

Highlights from Lemon's Biletnikoff campaign Check out the kinds of plays that made Makai Lemon a Biletnikoff Award winner and a first-round worthy prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

31. TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

32. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

33. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

34. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

35. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

36. Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

37. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

38. Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

39. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

40. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Analysis: This group includes two fascinating outliers in Cashius Howell (lacks length) and D’Angelo Ponds (lacks overall size). The intensity and speed each play with makes it impossible for me to bet against them. Banks would be ranked much higher if not for an injury that cost him much of the 2025 season and then another injury at the combine. Bernard’s reliability and willingness to do whatever is necessary to help the team reminded me of Jarvis Landry.

Who are the best edge rushers in 2026 NFL Draft? Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze how the top edge rushers performed during the combine, detailing why Rueben Bain Jr. is "all about that business" and why David Bailey is "one of the more safer picks of the top 10."

41. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

42. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

43. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

44. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

45. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

46. Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

47. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

48. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

49. Treydan Stukes, SAF, Arizona

50. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Analysis: I’d bet on Jonah Coleman leading a backfield for quite some time despite being underappreciated in this draft. He runs hard, has natural hands as a pass catcher and wears the opposition out. Lee Hunter can take on double teams and bolster a unit’s run defense singlehandedly, while Bisontis is a phonebooth bully on the offensive line to drive a run game.

Stukes played a lot of slot corner in college, but I think his athleticism and ball skills can project to free safety too. Skyler Bell has been highly productive, put on a show in the testing at the combine and already prepares like a true pro. He has no business making it out of day two of this draft.