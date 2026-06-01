Seahawks DT Byron Murphy: We have to start from scratch this season

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is going to like defensive tackle Byron Murphy’s approach to the 2026 season.

Macdonald said recently that he wants the Seahawks to “run it forward” rather than think about repeating the things they did on their way to winning the Super Bowl in February. Murphy is on board with that mindset and he said that he believes the Seahawks will need to “start back from the bottom to work our way up back to the top.”

“I feel like we gotta start from scratch,” Murphy said, via the teams website. “I feel like we should ask ourselves, what are the things we can improve on as far as what we did last year? How can we build on that? How can [we] just keep going and fix little errors, the little mistakes that we had last year. How can [we] go about that and perfect that and then take it to another level.”

Murphy acknowledged that it is “very challenging” to pull off what he hopes to see the team do this season and they’ll be starting the process against the same team they beat in the Super Bowl when they host the Patriots on September 9.