Odell Beckham Jr.: I came here to earn it

Wide receiver Odell Beckham practiced with the Giants on Wednesday and said it has been “surreal” to return to the team after leaving for the Browns in a trade ahead of the 2019 season.

Beckham spent five seasons with the Giants as their top wideout and won a Super Bowl with the Rams after the 2021 season, but tore his ACL in that game and struggled to find his previous level of play while in brief stints with the Ravens and Dolphins. He sat out the 2025 season and told reporters on Wednesday that “taking a step away from the game was what was best for me” because he felt playing had become “detrimental” to him.

Over time, though, the manner of his departure became “unsettling in my soul” and he felt he wanted another opportunity to show that he can still perform at a high level. Beckham also said that he knows he’s not guaranteed anything beyond that opportunity.

“I came here to earn it. Just work hard every day and be the best I can for the team,” Beckham said, via SNY.

Beckham said that Giants head coach John Harbaugh told him he didn’t want “to bring you here and then have to cut you.” Beckham said he replied that he’ll be “going out on my sword either way it goes” because he will be able to live with that better than he’d be able to live with not knowing how his comeback attempt will play out.