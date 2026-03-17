2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Titans get Jeremiyah Love, Rueben Bain Jr. lands with Chiefs

Nothing shakes up the NFL Draft world like the first few waves of free agency. NFL teams wisely plug holes, trade for impact starters and begin to lay their blueprint to round out a roster.. Let’s get into what changed and how the first round could look in a predictive mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza on 'optimistic attitude' ahead of draft Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to relive his epic touchdown in the national championship, discuss his positive attitude and break down the NFL draft process.

The Raiders are already off to a good start in their mission to build around Mendoza. After hiring offensive mind Klint Kubiak as their head coach, they added center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver Jalen Nailor in free agency. Expect a run heavy, play action offense that can set up Mendoza to take shots down the field.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

Will Jets select Reese at No. 2 overall? Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the New York Jets' big decision at No. 2 overall, questioning if Arvell Reese is the pick to make for Gang Green in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets raised the floor of their defense with both trades and free agent signings. T’Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare and Demario Davis will help a front seven that got bullied by the run last year. In this scenario Reese will play both as a stand up edge rusher and off ball linebacker, bringing much needed speed at multiple positions.

3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Bailey breaks down prolific season at Texas Tech David Bailey joins PFT Live to discuss his academic background, how he handles interviews with teams and his impressive production last season at Texas Tech.

The Cardinals wisely added veterans Isaac Seumalo and Elijah Wilkinson to their offensive line in free agency. While they still have work to do with that unit, reaching for one here isn’t necessary. Instead they add a difference-making pass rusher in Bailey, who can team up with Walter Nolen and Josh Sweat to get this defense off the field.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Love among biggest 2026 NFL Combine winners Connor Rogers discusses the prospects that shined at the 2026 NFL Combine and shares his thoughts on where they might land on draft night.

The Titans need a superstar to pair with Cam Ward on offense. This draft doesn’t have a lot of players with that ceiling, but Jeremiyah Love does. They did a great job replenishing multiple levels of their defense in free agency (and a trade for Jermaine Johnson) where Robert Saleh’s unit will be fine. Now, Brian Daboll’s offense needs a player to feature. This fit feels like a no brainer.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles on how Patricia prepared him for the NFL Sonny Styles joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss Matt Patricia's impact on his career, the freakish athletes he's played alongside with at Ohio State and more.

The Giants have begun revamping the middle of their defense by moving on from Bobby Okereke and signing Tremaine Edmunds. It’s a fine move, but not a needle mover the way drafting Styles would be. He would set the tone for the start of the John Harbaugh era in New York.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Highlights: OSU's Tate a top weapon in 2026 draft Carnell Tate's 2025 season highlights show why teams will be interested in him as the potential WR1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Browns have done an excellent job in being proactive on reshaping their offensive line. They traded for Tytus Howard then signed veterans Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Teven Jenkins. They aren’t done (more on that later in this mock draft), but it gives them more flexibility at this pick. Enter Carnell Tate, a true perimeter threat that can operate as the number one wide receiver in Todd Monken’s offense.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

OSU standout Downs knows what makes him 'special' Ohio State safety Caleb Downs joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss being the son of former NFL running back Gary Downs, his experience playing for Nick Saban at Alabama and more.

Dan Quinn’s defense will look a lot different in 2025 and that’s good news for Commanders fans. They’ll have newly signed Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson rushing the passer, Leo Chenal in the middle of the defense to provide run stopping support and Nick Cross added to the back end. Caleb Downs can handle just about any role they want to throw at him. His instincts and awareness constantly have him around the ball.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

LSU's Delane explains difference of playing in SEC Mansoor Delane joins PFT Live reviewing his college career transferring to LSU from Virginia Tech, his mentality as a cornerback, his relationships with previous LSU DBs that made the NFL and his puppy dog "Nola."

Outside of adding linebacker Kaden Elliss, the big money spent in free agency for New Orleans was focused on offense (guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne). The Saints have lost some good corners to free agency over the last few years, but they restock at this position quite well. Delane can thrive in any coverage, but it was notable how dominant he was playing man. His quick feet, route recognition and physicality at the catch point should translate at a high level in the NFL.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Bain tells the story behind wearing number four Miami star defensive end Reuben Bain Jr. joins Chris Simms Unbuttoned detailing his journey to stardom, the significance of wearing the number four, being coached by his brother at Miami, his nickname and more.

The Chiefs have lost a lot of pieces from their secondary this offseason (although they added safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Kader Kohou). Adding Bain to their defensive front should take some pressure off the new look unit on the back end. Him playing alongside Chris Jones or the newly added Khyiris Tonga would be a handful for any offensive line.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

Thieneman breaks down cultures at Oregon, Purdue Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by safety Dillon Thieneman to discuss his collegiate football journey, which NFL quarterbacks he's ready to tackle and more.

The Bengals wisely added safety Bryan Cook in free agency who is as versatile as they come. Up front, they are hoping Boye Mafe can create havoc and they get a year two leap from Shemar Stewart. Thieneman would bring range and ball skills to create turnovers on the back end of the defense.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Mauigoa: I'm a 'silent storm' on the field Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa reflects on his long journey to the NFL scouting combine, going up against two potential first-round defensive lineman in practice with the Hurricanes and more.

It will be interesting to see how much of Green Bay’s team building methods are brought over to Miami under the new regime of Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. They added Jamaree Salyer in free agency as offensive line depth, but Mauigoa would step into a position on the right side bringing power and nastiness for their run game.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Mesidor's origins rooted in Canadian football Miami's Akheem Mesidor joins Chris Simms and Connor Rogers to discuss how his Canadian upbringing shaped his football career, speaking French, and what coaches can expect from his game.

The Cowboys front has added a lot of veterans over the last year between Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams and now Rashan Gary. Mesidor (along with last year’s second round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku) would bring youth to this group. He attacks in a high-effort, variety of ways and looked like the best version of himself in 2025 at a lighter weight. He’s less of a projection than other edge rusher options in this slot, something Dallas specifically might value.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Highlights from Lemon's Biletnikoff campaign Check out the kinds of plays that made Makai Lemon a Biletnikoff Award winner and a first-round worthy prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Rams keep pushing all of their chips in and with this window of Matthew Stafford playing, why shouldn’t they? Taking a wide receiver here continues that strategy. Davante Adams is still a highly impactful number two, but the days of him playing a full season are behind us. Les Snead did a great job making their secondary a strength through the Trent McDuffie trade and free agency, leaving flexibility to go offense with this pick.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq dives into his versatility and Idaho roots Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq chats with Chris Simms and Connor Rogers about growing up in Idaho, his versatility and more.

The Ravens need a mismatch weapon for Lamar Jackson, but they typically love to restock the roster with size and toughness. Sadiq can be the blend that brings both. He can work as a power slot receiver, an inline tight end as a number two to Mark Andrews or even out of the backfield. It’s a bonus for them that he’ll bring high effort blocking on the perimeter for their run game.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker on how Swinney helped his journey to draft Defensive end T.J. Parker chats with Joshua Perry about playing for Dabo Swinney, the elite players he played alongside at Clemson and his preparation for the NFL draft.

This slot in mock drafts has become pass rusher roulette. Cashius Howell was a common thought for a long time, but you have to wonder if his size has him fall out of round one. Akheem Mesidor is already off the board, so T.J. Parker enters the picture. He has the size and power Todd Bowles typically prefers. If Tampa Bay gets the 2024 version of Parker, this is excellent value. That’s the key question teams are trying to crack.

16. New York Jets (via Colts): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson talks improvement, athletic family Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson chats with Mike Florio and Chris Simms about his gradual improvement, his brother, Jaylon, who plays for the Cavaliers and more.

While the debate around the Jets second overall pick has narrowed on front seven players, the possibilities significantly open up in this slot. Even after signing Dylan Parham, Olaivavega Ioane will be in play for the offensive line. In this scenario, one of the big three wide receivers makes it here because of questions around Jordyn Tyson’s ability to stay healthy. In terms of talent, I think he’s the best wide receiver in this draft. That’s a gamble the Jets should be willing to make here as he pairs up with Garrett Wilson.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

A massive tackle prospect that can drive defenders off the line of scrimmage in the run game? This not only hits on a need for the Lions offense, but is the type of player you can easily envision them falling in love with.

18. Cleveland Browns (via trade with Vikings): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Trade!

The only trade I have in this mock draft, my estimated price would be sending Minnesota pick number 70 overall (third round) to move from 24 into 18. That might seem steep, but it’s for a player that many think they are considering taking in the top 10 in Freeling. They’d now head into camp with a fully rebuilt offensive line and of course a number one receiver in Tate the took at sixth overall.

19. Carolina Panthers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Panthers did a tremendous job adding difference makers in their front seven through free agency (edge pass rusher Jaelen Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd). They also got a stop gap tackle in Rasheed Walker, opening up their draft board for more of a best player available. Omar Cooper Jr. continues to soar in draft projections and it’s easy to see why. His separating skills, body control and YAC ability would pair nicely across from Tetairoa McMillan.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Penn State's Allen: 'All I need is an opportunity' Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. sit down with Kaytron Allen to discuss the running back's journey to Penn State, what brotherhood means to him, which NFL quarterback he would be most excited to play with and more.

The Cowboys can obviously score points, but they need to continue to allocate key assets into their defense. Mesidor is a nice start at the 12th overall pick, but Allen gives them an upgrade in the middle of their defense playing off the ball. He’s incredibly smart with range and toughness that Dallas has been missing in this spot.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane talks with Connor Rogers about the pride he takes in not letting his QB get hit and the importance of preparation.

Ioane’s pro ready ability and floor make him one of the ‘safer’ prospects in this entire draft. You simply don’t see him lose on tape often and his head to toe strength stands out. The Steelers offense needs to dominate in the trenches and Ioane brings them quite a few steps closer to accomplishing that.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

Fano’s lack of length could cause him to fall in this draft, but that would be a massive win for the Chargers in this spot. I love his athleticism, demeanor and scheme versatility for the run game. Mike McDaniel was one of the biggest additions any team made this offseason, now the Chargers need to continue equipping his offense for success.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller open to both OT positions in NFL Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller sits down with Connor Rogers to discuss to advantages of being a four-year starter with the Tigers and what he learned experiencing the highs and lows of the program.

I get it, there are more ‘fun’ picks to make in this spot. A playmaking safety such as Emmanuel McNeil-Warren or a wide receiver for the potential post A.J. Brown era. Yet, this is how the Eagles typically operate. Replenish the trenches and dominate with a sustainable plan in that part of the roster. Miller is a four year starter with a mean streak in the run game at right tackle.

24. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Browns): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

McNeil-Warren has chip on shoulder entering draft Emmanuel McNeil-Warren joins the PFT crew to discuss his preparations at the scouting combine, detailing how he feels he has a chip on his shoulder coming from Toledo despite being a highly-rated safety.

The Vikings accumulate more capital (acquired pick no. 70 overall) and still land a player that significantly helps their defense. McNeil-Warren creates turnovers, is a physical downhill presence and solves a need for Brian Flores.

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Missouri's Young embracing role as power rusher Missouri edge rusher Zion Young talks Connor Rogers and Joshua Perry through his mindset as a pass rusher, how he serves as a leader and more.

I think NFL teams will be higher on Zion Young than media consensus. He’s big, tough, plays his butt off snap after snap and took a giant leap as a pass rusher this year. The Bears will love that he’s built for all three downs, while ascending at getting after the quarterback.

26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston always knew he was an elite athlete Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston talks to Chris Simms and Mike Florio about his time with the Huskies, the moment he knew he had elite athletic talent and more.

Unless the Bills have renewed faith in Keon Coleman, they still need a big, perimeter threat that can help them in the red zone. Boston does a good job tracking the deep ball and can climb the ladder to make plays above the rim. Josh Allen throwing to him and D.J. Moore would be a significant upgrade from last season.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee's McCoy talks relationship with Mahomes Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy talks to Chris Simms and Mike Florio about going to the same high school as Patrick Mahomes, recovery from his torn ACL and more.

This is a slide for McCoy considering how talented he is, but he didn’t play in all of 2025 and then didn’t workout at the NFL Combine. At this point of the draft, it’s still good business for the 49ers selecting a player that can be a number one, shutdown cornerback on the outside with ball skills.

28. Houston Texans: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Woods started playing tackle football at five Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods joins PFT Live to discuss the physical tools he has and his experience playing tackle football at five years old before he sends a message to his family.

The Texans having the 38th pick in the draft (via the Commanders) is the perfect spot to address interior offensive line. That allows them in this spot to go more of a BPA approach and they take the polarizing Peter Woods. He looked like a top 15 selection coming into the season, but like many of Clemson’s prospects his 2025 tape did not match 2024. If anyone can get him back to that disruptive form, it’s Demeco Ryans and the talent Woods would get to play with in this defense.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee's Hood shares game-week preparation Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood joins Connor Rogers and Joshua Perry to share his development in college at Colorado and Tennessee, how he likes to play the position, his game week preparation and his favorite foods.

Hood’s preparation, physicality and long speed allow him to thrive in man coverage. He was one of the biggest breakout prospects in 2025 and helps the Chiefs replenish their cornerback room.

30. Denver Broncos: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

Hunter discusses origin of 'The Fridge' nickname Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter joins Connor Rogers and Joshua Perry at the NFL Combine to discuss his NFL draft preparation, the origin of his nickname, playing in the College Football Playoff, and more.

Hunter was a two gapping force against the run at UCF and carried that over after transferring to Texas Tech. The surprising aspect was that he showed some pass rush juice both in the 2025 season and during Senior Bowl practices. The Broncos will look to add a defensive lineman in this draft and I really like Hunter as a fit.

31. New England Patriots: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

If you’re not accustomed to seeing Malachi Lawrence in the first round of mock drafts, prepare yourself. He put on a show at the NFL Combine and his workout athleticism shows up on tape. The Patriots have hardnosed, gritty players in their defensive front but they need an explosive disruptor like Lawrence.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Highlights from Price's Hornung finalist campaign Watch the best plays from Jadarian Price's standout redshirt junior campaign at Notre Dame, a season that some believe will net him Day 2 consideration in this year's NFL draft.

Seattle let Kenneth Walker leave in free agency and they haven’t been overly aggressive to replace him yet. Price can be a star at the next level, but he worked behind Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love. He’s got an NFL body that shakes off tackle attempts, shows off breakaway speed in the zone running game and brings it as a pass protector. I think there is an untapped ceiling for him as a pass catcher at the next level.

