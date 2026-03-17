2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Titans get Jeremiyah Love, Rueben Bain Jr. lands with Chiefs
Nothing shakes up the NFL Draft world like the first few waves of free agency. NFL teams wisely plug holes, trade for impact starters and begin to lay their blueprint to round out a roster.. Let’s get into what changed and how the first round could look in a predictive mock draft.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Raiders are already off to a good start in their mission to build around Mendoza. After hiring offensive mind Klint Kubiak as their head coach, they added center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver Jalen Nailor in free agency. Expect a run heavy, play action offense that can set up Mendoza to take shots down the field.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State
The Jets raised the floor of their defense with both trades and free agent signings. T’Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare and Demario Davis will help a front seven that got bullied by the run last year. In this scenario Reese will play both as a stand up edge rusher and off ball linebacker, bringing much needed speed at multiple positions.
3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
The Cardinals wisely added veterans Isaac Seumalo and Elijah Wilkinson to their offensive line in free agency. While they still have work to do with that unit, reaching for one here isn’t necessary. Instead they add a difference-making pass rusher in Bailey, who can team up with Walter Nolen and Josh Sweat to get this defense off the field.
4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
The Titans need a superstar to pair with Cam Ward on offense. This draft doesn’t have a lot of players with that ceiling, but Jeremiyah Love does. They did a great job replenishing multiple levels of their defense in free agency (and a trade for Jermaine Johnson) where Robert Saleh’s unit will be fine. Now, Brian Daboll’s offense needs a player to feature. This fit feels like a no brainer.
5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
The Giants have begun revamping the middle of their defense by moving on from Bobby Okereke and signing Tremaine Edmunds. It’s a fine move, but not a needle mover the way drafting Styles would be. He would set the tone for the start of the John Harbaugh era in New York.
6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Browns have done an excellent job in being proactive on reshaping their offensive line. They traded for Tytus Howard then signed veterans Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Teven Jenkins. They aren’t done (more on that later in this mock draft), but it gives them more flexibility at this pick. Enter Carnell Tate, a true perimeter threat that can operate as the number one wide receiver in Todd Monken’s offense.
7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State
Dan Quinn’s defense will look a lot different in 2025 and that’s good news for Commanders fans. They’ll have newly signed Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson rushing the passer, Leo Chenal in the middle of the defense to provide run stopping support and Nick Cross added to the back end. Caleb Downs can handle just about any role they want to throw at him. His instincts and awareness constantly have him around the ball.
8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Outside of adding linebacker Kaden Elliss, the big money spent in free agency for New Orleans was focused on offense (guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne). The Saints have lost some good corners to free agency over the last few years, but they restock at this position quite well. Delane can thrive in any coverage, but it was notable how dominant he was playing man. His quick feet, route recognition and physicality at the catch point should translate at a high level in the NFL.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
The Chiefs have lost a lot of pieces from their secondary this offseason (although they added safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Kader Kohou). Adding Bain to their defensive front should take some pressure off the new look unit on the back end. Him playing alongside Chris Jones or the newly added Khyiris Tonga would be a handful for any offensive line.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon
The Bengals wisely added safety Bryan Cook in free agency who is as versatile as they come. Up front, they are hoping Boye Mafe can create havoc and they get a year two leap from Shemar Stewart. Thieneman would bring range and ball skills to create turnovers on the back end of the defense.
11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
It will be interesting to see how much of Green Bay’s team building methods are brought over to Miami under the new regime of Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. They added Jamaree Salyer in free agency as offensive line depth, but Mauigoa would step into a position on the right side bringing power and nastiness for their run game.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
The Cowboys front has added a lot of veterans over the last year between Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams and now Rashan Gary. Mesidor (along with last year’s second round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku) would bring youth to this group. He attacks in a high-effort, variety of ways and looked like the best version of himself in 2025 at a lighter weight. He’s less of a projection than other edge rusher options in this slot, something Dallas specifically might value.
13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC
The Rams keep pushing all of their chips in and with this window of Matthew Stafford playing, why shouldn’t they? Taking a wide receiver here continues that strategy. Davante Adams is still a highly impactful number two, but the days of him playing a full season are behind us. Les Snead did a great job making their secondary a strength through the Trent McDuffie trade and free agency, leaving flexibility to go offense with this pick.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
The Ravens need a mismatch weapon for Lamar Jackson, but they typically love to restock the roster with size and toughness. Sadiq can be the blend that brings both. He can work as a power slot receiver, an inline tight end as a number two to Mark Andrews or even out of the backfield. It’s a bonus for them that he’ll bring high effort blocking on the perimeter for their run game.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
This slot in mock drafts has become pass rusher roulette. Cashius Howell was a common thought for a long time, but you have to wonder if his size has him fall out of round one. Akheem Mesidor is already off the board, so T.J. Parker enters the picture. He has the size and power Todd Bowles typically prefers. If Tampa Bay gets the 2024 version of Parker, this is excellent value. That’s the key question teams are trying to crack.
16. New York Jets (via Colts): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
While the debate around the Jets second overall pick has narrowed on front seven players, the possibilities significantly open up in this slot. Even after signing Dylan Parham, Olaivavega Ioane will be in play for the offensive line. In this scenario, one of the big three wide receivers makes it here because of questions around Jordyn Tyson’s ability to stay healthy. In terms of talent, I think he’s the best wide receiver in this draft. That’s a gamble the Jets should be willing to make here as he pairs up with Garrett Wilson.
17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama
A massive tackle prospect that can drive defenders off the line of scrimmage in the run game? This not only hits on a need for the Lions offense, but is the type of player you can easily envision them falling in love with.
18. Cleveland Browns (via trade with Vikings): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Trade!
The only trade I have in this mock draft, my estimated price would be sending Minnesota pick number 70 overall (third round) to move from 24 into 18. That might seem steep, but it’s for a player that many think they are considering taking in the top 10 in Freeling. They’d now head into camp with a fully rebuilt offensive line and of course a number one receiver in Tate the took at sixth overall.
19. Carolina Panthers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
The Panthers did a tremendous job adding difference makers in their front seven through free agency (edge pass rusher Jaelen Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd). They also got a stop gap tackle in Rasheed Walker, opening up their draft board for more of a best player available. Omar Cooper Jr. continues to soar in draft projections and it’s easy to see why. His separating skills, body control and YAC ability would pair nicely across from Tetairoa McMillan.
20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
The Cowboys can obviously score points, but they need to continue to allocate key assets into their defense. Mesidor is a nice start at the 12th overall pick, but Allen gives them an upgrade in the middle of their defense playing off the ball. He’s incredibly smart with range and toughness that Dallas has been missing in this spot.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State
Ioane’s pro ready ability and floor make him one of the ‘safer’ prospects in this entire draft. You simply don’t see him lose on tape often and his head to toe strength stands out. The Steelers offense needs to dominate in the trenches and Ioane brings them quite a few steps closer to accomplishing that.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah
Fano’s lack of length could cause him to fall in this draft, but that would be a massive win for the Chargers in this spot. I love his athleticism, demeanor and scheme versatility for the run game. Mike McDaniel was one of the biggest additions any team made this offseason, now the Chargers need to continue equipping his offense for success.
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
I get it, there are more ‘fun’ picks to make in this spot. A playmaking safety such as Emmanuel McNeil-Warren or a wide receiver for the potential post A.J. Brown era. Yet, this is how the Eagles typically operate. Replenish the trenches and dominate with a sustainable plan in that part of the roster. Miller is a four year starter with a mean streak in the run game at right tackle.
24. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Browns): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo
The Vikings accumulate more capital (acquired pick no. 70 overall) and still land a player that significantly helps their defense. McNeil-Warren creates turnovers, is a physical downhill presence and solves a need for Brian Flores.
25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
I think NFL teams will be higher on Zion Young than media consensus. He’s big, tough, plays his butt off snap after snap and took a giant leap as a pass rusher this year. The Bears will love that he’s built for all three downs, while ascending at getting after the quarterback.
26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Unless the Bills have renewed faith in Keon Coleman, they still need a big, perimeter threat that can help them in the red zone. Boston does a good job tracking the deep ball and can climb the ladder to make plays above the rim. Josh Allen throwing to him and D.J. Moore would be a significant upgrade from last season.
27. San Francisco 49ers: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
This is a slide for McCoy considering how talented he is, but he didn’t play in all of 2025 and then didn’t workout at the NFL Combine. At this point of the draft, it’s still good business for the 49ers selecting a player that can be a number one, shutdown cornerback on the outside with ball skills.
28. Houston Texans: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
The Texans having the 38th pick in the draft (via the Commanders) is the perfect spot to address interior offensive line. That allows them in this spot to go more of a BPA approach and they take the polarizing Peter Woods. He looked like a top 15 selection coming into the season, but like many of Clemson’s prospects his 2025 tape did not match 2024. If anyone can get him back to that disruptive form, it’s Demeco Ryans and the talent Woods would get to play with in this defense.
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Hood’s preparation, physicality and long speed allow him to thrive in man coverage. He was one of the biggest breakout prospects in 2025 and helps the Chiefs replenish their cornerback room.
30. Denver Broncos: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
Hunter was a two gapping force against the run at UCF and carried that over after transferring to Texas Tech. The surprising aspect was that he showed some pass rush juice both in the 2025 season and during Senior Bowl practices. The Broncos will look to add a defensive lineman in this draft and I really like Hunter as a fit.
31. New England Patriots: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
If you’re not accustomed to seeing Malachi Lawrence in the first round of mock drafts, prepare yourself. He put on a show at the NFL Combine and his workout athleticism shows up on tape. The Patriots have hardnosed, gritty players in their defensive front but they need an explosive disruptor like Lawrence.
32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Seattle let Kenneth Walker leave in free agency and they haven’t been overly aggressive to replace him yet. Price can be a star at the next level, but he worked behind Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love. He’s got an NFL body that shakes off tackle attempts, shows off breakaway speed in the zone running game and brings it as a pass protector. I think there is an untapped ceiling for him as a pass catcher at the next level.