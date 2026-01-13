How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live: Stream League Cup semifinal, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea host London rivals Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior got off to a winning start as his side beat Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the FA Cup at the weekend. Rosenior has added positivity and clarity since his arrival from Strasbourg and has set the standards high as he’s made it clear winning trophies is the bare minimum moving forward. But Chelsea have slumped in recent weeks, picking up just one win from their last nine games in the Premier League. Reaching a cup final would be a big achievement early on for Rosenior.

Arsenal’s squad is stacked and Mikel Arteta’s side are looking solid and hungry. They won 4-1 at Portsmouth in the FA Cup at the weekend and despite drawing 0-0 at home against Liverpool last week, they are still six points clear atop the Premier League table and the quadruple is still on. Given the strength of their squad and the options Arteta has now injuries have calmed down, winning at least two trophies seems very possible.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 14)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Chelsea team news, focus

Reece James, Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto are all pushing to be fit for this game, while Rosenior is without long-term absentees Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill. Rosenior will likely go with a 4-2-3-1 formation as his playing style isn’t that different to former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca but he does prefer his team to be a little more direct in possession. Marc Cucurella is back from suspension and his scrap with Bukayo Saka will be intriguing.

Arsenal team news, focus

Injuries have really calmed down for Arsenal and Arteta has some huge calls to make. Especially in attack. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are pushing hard to start ahead of the struggling Viktor Gyokeres, while Gabriel Martinelli scored a hat trick at the weekend as he’s going toe-to-toe with Leandro Trossard for a starting spot on the left. Arteta will likely go with his strongest possible lineup for this first leg so the likes of Raya, Saka, Odegaard, Rice and Saliba will all come back in to the starting lineup.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it will be a very tight, tense first leg and neither team will want to play themselves out of reaching the final at Wembley. Go for a draw. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal.