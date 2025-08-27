 Skip navigation
How to watch Sunderland vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 27, 2025 07:11 AM

Saturday morning sees Sunderland hosting Brentford at the Stadium of Light in a match-up of one-win, one-loss sides with hopes of staying clear of the bottom half for as long as possible.

The Black Cats started new life in the Premier League on a flyer punking West Ham 3-0, but joy was short-lived as fellow promoted side Burnley blanked the Black Cats at Turf Moor in Week 2.

WATCH — Sunderland v Brentford

Sunderland then slumped to a midweek League Cup exit at home to Huddersfield Town at midweek, and boss Regis Le Bris would love a return to winning ways at the Stadium of Light.

As for the Bees, they bounced back from a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest to take all the points in a mildly-surprising 1-0 win over Aston Villa. That should ease some of the nerves around new Bees boss Keith Andrews, who is hoping to find his best team with Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard out the door and Yoane Wissa still hoping to skip town.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Stadium of Light — Tyne and Wear
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Daniel Ballard (groin), Luke O’Nien (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles), Aji Alese (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Niall Huggins (calf)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Yoane Wissa (disciplinary), Yunus Emre Konak (ankle), Paris Maghoma (other)

Sunderland vs Brentford prediction

The Stadium of Light was electric in Week 1, and will be looking for any reason to find and keep that current on Saturday. The Black Cats gets a boost in our minds for this, but they’ve also played a West Ham team who look anything but solid in addition to the failure to score against Burnley. We’ll stick with the Premier League mainstays until proven otherwise. Sunderland 0-1 Brentford.