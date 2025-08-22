How to watch Burnley vs Sunderland live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’s only matchweek 2 of the 2025-26 season, but Burnley already find themselves facing a kinda-sorta-need-to-win situation when fellow newly promoted side Sunderland visit Turf Moor on Saturday (10 am ET) after suffering a heavy defeat in their Premier League return.

Scott Parker’s Clarets were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, putting them straight into the bottom-three and reminding everyone at the club just how difficult it will be to stay up this season (as if they needed a reminder). The result and performance were in stark contrast to last season’s successes in the Championship, where Burnley conceded just 16 goals (14 fewer than anyone else) and never gave up more than one goal in any of their 46 league games. “The clinical and ruthless nature of the Premier League was then there for everyone to see just before the hour,” Parker said after the loss to Spurs. “We had two massive, massive chances, where we just weren’t ruthless enough, and then they go up the other end, create a half-chance, and double their lead with a world class finish.”

Sunderland, meanwhile, found themselves on the happy end of a 3-0 result as they made their long-awaited return to the top flight. The Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, then to League One the next year and needed four seasons just to make their way back to the Championship in 2022. Three tries later, now they’re back in the big time and appear hellbent on staying there. With a week and a half still left in the summer transfer window, Sunderland have already spent over $200 million this summer. Even if none of the 12 newcomers scored against West Ham in the opener, seven of them started and two more came off the bench for Regis Le Bris’ side.



Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Bashir Humphreys (thigh), Manuel Benson (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Axel Tuanzebe (muscular), Connor Roberts (fitness) Martin Dubravka (shoulder), Zian Flemming (fitness), Armando Broja (undisclosed)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles), Aji Alese (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (fitness), Luke O’Nien (shoulder), Jensen Seelt (groin)

Burnley vs Sunderland prediction

As newly promoted sides, we haven’t yet seen how Burnley expansively will try to play at home, nor how Sunderland will set up away from the Stadium of Light. Ride the wave, Black Cats. Burnley 1-2 Sunderland.