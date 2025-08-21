How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

The vultures are still circling Brentford after a summer of losses and they host Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa in west London on Saturday.

WATCH — Brentford v Aston Villa

After losing manager Thomas Frank, plus key players Bryan Mbeumo, Mark Flekken and Christian Norgaard already this summer, Brentford lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend. Keith Andrews was promoted from assistant to the new boss at Brentford and he also has to deal with Yoane Wissa not being available as he looks to push through a transfer in the final days of the window. It looks set to be a long, tough season for the Bees who are a victim of their own success.

Aston Villa weren’t great in their 0-0 home draw with Newcastle last weekend, but they did have Ezri Konsa sent off and were without star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez through suspension. So it wasn’t a terrible result. Villa haven’t perhaps kicked on as much as they would have liked in the transfer market this summer but Unai Emery’s side still have high hopes for the season as they aim to win the Europa League and get back into the Champions League.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (August 23)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brentford team news, focus

Wissa looks like he’s going to be the latest star to leave Brentford but the Bees have spent big to sign Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth and he will be a quality addition in attack. The core of the team which has overachieved for many years is still there, but Brentford have lost so many key players and leaders that it’s tough to put a positive spin on things at the moment. Igor Thiago did score last weekend at Forest and they have hopes for the Brazilian forward who was injured for most of last season.

OUT: Yoane Wissa (disciplinary), Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Ethan Pinnock (knock), Paris Maghoma (other)

Aston Villa team news, focus

Martinez is back from suspension and that is a boost, while Villa will bring in Pau Torres to start at center back with Konsa out suspended. The attacking balance was off against Newcastle last weekend as Ollie Watkins looked isolated and after moving on both Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey in the transfer market over the last week, it seems like Villa are making moves and could bring in a new forward player soon.

OUT: Ezri Konsa (suspension), Andres Garcia (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (knock)

Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction

Both teams will go for it and that should lead to a chaotic game which Villa will edge. Brentford 2-4 Aston Villa.