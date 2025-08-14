How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brand new adventures await both Nottingham Forest and Brentford, as the two sides are set to face off at the City Ground to kick off the 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday (9 am ET).

WATCH — Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

After finishing 7th last season, Forest are back in European competition (the Europa League, controversially) for the first time since 1995-96. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side was in the top-4 for much of the campaign but fell away from the Champions League race as they won just 8 points from their final 8 games. Anthony Elanga has since departed for Newcastle ($74 million), thus the Tricky Trees are likely to be very active in the final two weeks of the transfer window. 24-year-old Swiss winger Dan Ndoye has already signed from Bologna ($46 million) and now midfielder James McAtee is reportedly on the verge of joining from Manchester City for $40 million.

For Brentford, the new is adventure one of the unknown and endless uncertainty. Thomas Frank left to become Tottenham Hotspur boss this summer, trading west London for north after seven incredible seasons spent guiding the once-tiny club from its status as a perennial mid-table Championship side, to a 50-point average over four seasons in the Premier League. Keith Andrews, who previously served as set-piece coach under Frank, is the new man in charge and will make his professional managerial debut on Sunday. 20-goal scorer Bryan Mbeumo is also gone (off to Manchester United for $88 million), captain Christian Norgaard was quite a surprise signing by Arsenal, and now the club’s other top marksman Yoane Wissa (19 goals) isn’t involved with the squad as he attempts to force a move of his own with just one year remaining on his contract.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Nicolas Dominguez (knee)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Yoane Wissa (disciplinary), Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Kevin Schade (knock), Caoimhin Kelleher (knock), Ethan Pinnock (knock)

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction

Even with Elanga leaving, Forest are going to be a good counter-attacking team again this season. Their depth should also play a big factor early in the season as other sides with smaller squads (like Brentford) require more time get up to speed. A late winner. Forest 2-1 Brentford.