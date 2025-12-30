How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Both Nottingham Forest and Everton are eager for a win when they meet at the City Ground.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Everton

Forest lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City last time out but put in a really good display and Sean Dyche was not happy with some of the decisions from the officials. Forest look really dangerous on the counter and seem ready to start climbing away from the bottom three.

Everton were left frustrated as they drew 0-0 at Burnley at the weekend and David Moyes’ side are without a win in three games, since they beat Forest 3-0 at home in early December. They have been hit by losing plenty of influential attackers and scoring goals remains a big problem.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (December 30)

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are away at AFCON, while Chris Wood, Ola Aina, Dan Ndoye and Ryan Yates are still out injured. The forward quartet of Igor Jesus, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Omari Hutchinson are perfect to play Forest’s counter-attacking style.

Everton team news, focus

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are away at AFCON, while Jack Grealish missed the trip to Burnley through illness and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is still out. That means Carlos Alcaraz, Tyler Dibling and Dwight McNeil are tasked with being the creative hub for the Toffees. Both Beto and Thierno Barry continue to struggle in front of goal.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton prediction

This should be a tight, even game but both teams will fancy their chances of winning so it should open up in the second half. Forest will get the victory they need. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Everton.