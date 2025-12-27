Burnley 0-0 Everton: Stalemate at Turf Moor

Burnley and Everton played to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday but the hosts almost won it in the 90th minute.

Substitute Zian Flemming was played in and beat Jordan Pickford, but hit the post with the goal gaping as Burnley are still searching for their first Premier League win since October and are without a win in nine games.

David Moyes’ side came close on a few occasions but Martin Dubravka denied Beto and Thierno Barry, among others, as the Toffees were frustrated.

With the point Burnley move on to 12 points for the season but remain six points from safety. Everton move on to 25 points.

Similar problems for both

The reason why Burnley will probably be relegated and Everton will probably fall short in their hunt for European qualification is the same: the lack of a clinical striker. Both had big chances in this game but couldn’t finish and Flemming’s failure to finish a huge chance late on summed it up. Beto had a few big chances but couldn’t convert and that sums up Everton’s season too. In the January window both will try and find a clinical finisher to improve their conversion rate but that won’t be easy. Everton are the second-lowest goalscorers in the league with 18 goals through 18 games. Burnley have scored 19. And therein lies the problem.

What’s next?

Burnley host Newcastle on Tuesday, December 30. Everton head to Nottingham Forest on the same day.

Burnley vs Everton score: 0-0

Burnley vs Everton live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

So close to a winner for Burnley!

Jaidon Anthony plays in Zian Flemming and he’s clean through and slots past Jordan Pickford... but the ball hits the post and goes across goal and out. Burnley can’t believe it. They almost take the lead in the 90th minute. Flemming should finish that chance.

Dubravka denies Barry

Another fine stop from the Burnley goalkeeper, as he denies the sub Barry. Burnley then hack it clear.

Barry, Rohl on

Everton have switched things up with Barry and Rohl on for Beto and Alcaraz. The latter just had a flying bicycle kick on target which Dubravka saved. Everton are pushing hard for the opening goal. 20 minutes to go.

Beto close again!

Everton are well on top now and a cross into the box is brilliantly flicked towards goal by Beto, but the ball is out for a corner as Dubravka saves really well.

Big chance for Brunn Larsen

He’s clean through and should do better, but he lobs the ball over the advancing Pickford and over the goal.

Burnley lose their skipper early in the second half

Josh Cullen is limping off the pitch and has to come off with an injury early in the second half,. That is a blow for Burnley.

Beto and Alcaraz come close

A cross from the right buzzes across the six-yard box and Beto is sliding in but can’t convert. Tyler Dibling also does well to pick out Carlos Alcaraz but his header is straight at a grateful Martin Dubravka.

Really poor first half

Well, there hasn’t been much to update everyone on because this has been a very slow, stodgy first half. David Moyes does not look happy as Everton have been very sloppy and Burnley are easily stopping any threat from the Toffees.

Burnley lineup

Dubravka; Laurent, Humphreys, Ekdal; Walker, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Edwards; Broja

Everton lineup

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; Dibling, Alcaraz, McNeil; Beto

Burnley team news, focus

Axel Tuanzebe and Lyle Foster are away at AFCON, while Jordan Beyer, Maxime Esteve, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni remain out injured. Armando Broja stepped up with a big equalizer late on at Bournemouth and is pushing to start.

Everton team news, focus

Key playmaker Iliman Ndiaye and veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye are both away at AFCON, while the impressive Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is injured. Jarrad Branthwaite is close to a long-awaited return from injury, while Seamus Coleman is still out. Dwight McNeil, Carlos Alcaraz and Tyler Dibling are tasked with replacing the creativity of Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall.

Burnley vs Everton preview

Scott Parker’s Burnley did grab a draw late on at Bournemouth last time out but they are without a win in eight after a horrendous run of seven-straight defeats. That run has them in deep trouble in the relegation zone and they’re seven points from safety.

Everton lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal last week but pushed the Gunners all the way. David Moyes’ side are in the hunt for European qualification but they are missing some key attacking players for the festive period.

Burnley vs Everton prediction

This will be very tight and tense but Everton’s extra quality will just get them over the line. Burnley 1-2 Everton.

