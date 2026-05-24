Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton live updates: Can Spurs avoid relegation on the final day?

LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur host Everton on the final day of the Premier League with their status as a top-flight club still up in the air as the heat is on (physically and mentally) here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs know if they beat Everton they will be safe from relegation, while Roberto De Zerbi’s side will also very likely stay up if they draw due to their superior goal difference over West Ham.

But if Spurs lose against Everton and West Ham beat Leeds just five miles away across London, Spurs will be relegated for the first time since 1977 and their status as one of the six Premier League clubs who have never been relegated will be over.

Below are all of the live updates, videos and analysis you need from Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, as a nervous 90 minutes awaits.