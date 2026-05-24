Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton live updates: Can Spurs avoid relegation on the final day?
Can Spurs get the win they need to stay in the Premier League? Or will there be drama galore on the final day?
LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur host Everton on the final day of the Premier League with their status as a top-flight club still up in the air as the heat is on (physically and mentally) here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs know if they beat Everton they will be safe from relegation, while Roberto De Zerbi’s side will also very likely stay up if they draw due to their superior goal difference over West Ham.
But if Spurs lose against Everton and West Ham beat Leeds just five miles away across London, Spurs will be relegated for the first time since 1977 and their status as one of the six Premier League clubs who have never been relegated will be over.
Below are all of the live updates, videos and analysis you need from Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, as a nervous 90 minutes awaits.
Okay, this is it, the final 90 minutes of the season and if Spurs win they are safe from relegation. If they draw they will almost certainly be safe too.
But a defeat to Everton and their fate won’t be in their own hands as a West Ham victory would send them down to the second tier for the first time since 1977.
Here is how you can watch it all play out in the USA.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kickoff time: 11 am ET Sunday (May 24)
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock & Watch live on NBC.com
Tottenham Hotspur know if they win at home to Everton on the final day of the Premier League season they will be safe from relegation. A draw will also very likely be enough to save themselves.
The main issue? They have yet to win at home in the league in 2026 and have the joint-worst home record in the Premier League this season in terms of points gained.
Gulp.
Tension is high and Everton have absolutely nothing to play for, which can be very dangerous on the final day.
Tottenham Hotspur have underachieved massively this season with their talented, expensively assembled squad, struggling for confidence and consistency. Those above them have made poor decisions when it comes to hiring managers too, and add in a plethora of injuries to key players, bad luck and pressure building for months, and it all comes down to this.
And just to add more pressure to the situation, if Spurs lose today and their London rivals West Ham win, they will be in the second tier for the first time since 1977. If that happens a woeful season will end with the ultimate humiliation and the biggest shock relegation in Premier League history.
Buckle up, Spurs fans. As has been the case for most of this season, you’re in for a bumpy ride.
Spurs have won two, drawn two and lost two from De Zerbi’s six games in charge so far, so he’s fared pretty well as he tries to save them from relegation and then stabilize them next season.
They’ve put themselves in a good situation and today is all about starting well and getting a couple of goals early to settle any nerves. That is the dream scenario for Spurs but it seems like a bit of a fairytale given how tough they’ve made it for themselves throughout this awful season.
Nerves will be plentiful and leaving themselves open on the counter is a dangerous game to play.
Everton are also a fine time on the counter, so De Zerbi will likely set up his team in a solid 4-2-3-1 formation and tell them to hang in there and try to hold their nerve and get the draw they need.
Playing for a draw is a risky strategy in a season which has been riddled with poor individual mistakes defensively. But it should be the way De Zerbi approaches this. Especially against Everton.
That means the nerves of Spurs fans will be shredded, especially if West Ham are leading five miles away.