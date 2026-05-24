Roberto De Zerbi reaction: What did Tottenham Hotspur manager say after staying up on the final day?

The reaction from Roberto De Zerbi at the final whistle said it all on Sunday.

Relief and joy galore.

Spurs needed to beat Everton on the final day of the Premier League season to guarantee their safety. And they did, 1-0.

Here is the latest reaction from Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Micky van de Ven reaction

Speaking to the BBC, he was asked if he was embarrassed at the season that lead to this game:

“It is unacceptable that the last game we played this season we play for relegation. This club has some unbeilable players. It was embarrassing to let it come to the final day but we did it and that is what is important.”

Joao Palhinha reaction

Speaking to Sky Sports, the hero Palhinha had this to say: “It’s an amazing feeling after a really tough season.

“A lot of things happened this season but we showed today what we can do. After a bad season like this one we showed up as a collective and had amazing support from the fans.

“The club will grow up with this season and we know what we have to do in the future. It’s a big pleasure to play here with a top coach and top team-mates. We have to celebrate even if we didn’t finish the position we deserve as Tottenham.”

Roberto De Zerbi reaction

Reaction to follow...