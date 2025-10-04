 Skip navigation
How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
October 3, 2025

Aston Villa can forget about their torrid start to the season and head into the upcoming international break with back-to-back wins in the Premier League, if they can just beat newly promoted Burnley at home on Sunday (9 am ET).

Unai Emery’s side went winless in five games and without a single goal scored in their first four, but Ollie Watkins, John McGinn and Emi Buendia brought Villa Park back to life with a 3-1 victory over Fulham last weekend. With Europa League victories either side of that first league win, Aston Villa look like finally getting up to speed with Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana and Tyrone Mings all expected to return after the international break.

Burnley beat fellow PL new boys Sunderland back in matchweek 2 and picked up a point against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest two weeks ago, but other than that the Clarets’ return to the top flight has been big defeats and lots of goals conceded to the league’s giants. Jaidon Anthony is one of four players with four or more goals this season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday
Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (lower leg), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (foot), Ross Barkley (personal) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (calf), Jadon Sancho (illness)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)

Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction

We’re buying the Villa turnaround because, even when they looked their worst, they were still solid defensively and weren’t giving up a tons of chances. The rest will sort itself out with Harvey Elliott settling in and McGinn looking very Scott McTominay with all the goals. Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley.