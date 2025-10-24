How to watch Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur look to snap out of a mini-funk on Sunday when they visit Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, where the Toffees have been very, very good.

Spurs could well be winless in consecutive games after losing at home to Aston Villa in Week 8, but Guglielmo Vicario was fantastic in keeping a 0-0 draw at AS Monaco in the Champions League at midweek.

WATCH — Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton, meanwhile, have been quite good this season, losing 3-2-2 since a surprising Week 1 loss at Leeds United. One of those losses came in Week 8 at Manchester City, a match made more difficult by the Toffees’ inability to use City loanee Jack Grealish.

David Moyes’ men have been pretty great when Grealish is on the field. He has a goal and four assists in seven games, and Everton have lost both matches in shutout fashion when he is not in the Starting XI. Otherwise, the Toffees have scored in all of their league matches but one (a 0-0 draw vs Villa).

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (knock)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (foot)

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs injury list, busy week, and the return of Grealish to a Hiil Dickinson Stadium which is yet to see a loss makes it little surprise that Everton are actually slightly favored to win this match. But Thomas Frank will be looking for a bounce back from his side and may just get a little one despite the odds, which it must be noted see this game as close to a toss-up despite everything going against the visitors. Everton 1-1 Spurs.