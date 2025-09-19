 Skip navigation
How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published September 19, 2025 06:51 AM

Brighton and Hove Albion hopes to take advantage of a full week’s preparation for Champions League-busy Tottenham Hotspur when the two sides meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls are 1-1-2 through four matches, and the young Brighton boss is hoping to get the better of Thomas Frank for the first time. Frank’s Brentford beat and drew Brighton last season, though Hurzeler did the double over Spurs.

WATCH — Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur tenure has started in wonderful fashion. Spurs hung with PSG in the UEFA Super Cup Final before losing in penalties, and they’ve since won four of five matches, all clean sheets.

Spurs have allowed just a single goal in a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, and beaten Burnley, Man City, West Ham, and now Champions League opponent Villarreal. The UCL game was Tuesday in North London, so Spurs have had time to rebound ahead of this trip to Brighton.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Spurs, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mats Wieffer (knee), Diego Gomez (illness), Maxim De Cuyper (unspecified)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (undisclosed)

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have been xG and xGA lucky this season, scoring 3.06 goals more and conceding 3.89 less than expected. Brighton, meanwhile, have been unlucky in front of goal. Part of that, however, is down to the variety of xG-defying talent on Spurs and the challenges Hurzeler faces in replacing total playmaker Joao Pedro and playmaking fullback Pervis Estupinan, Chances will be plenty. Brighton 1-1 Spurs.