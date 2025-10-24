How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City will try to make it four straight wins and six unbeaten as they make a strong push toward the Premier League title race, when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (10 am ET).

On one hand, Pep Guardiola’s side has been leads the league in goals scored after eight games (17). On the other hand, Erling Haaland, who already has 11 goals (five more than anyone else in the PL), is the only Man City player to score more than once. Haaland has scored City’s last five league goals and eight of their last nine, spanning five games since the Manchester derby in mid-September. David Moyes summer up Haaland’s dominance quite well after he scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Everton last weekend. “I wish he was somewhere else. Let’s be fair, most managers will be thinking the same, won’t they? I thought in the game we did a really good job on him. And then you say, ‘How can you say that? He’s just got himself two goals.’”

Aston Villa are riding a three-game winning streak of their own after shaking off the early-season cobwebs (no wins and just one goal scored in their first five games) and look ready to re-enter the European race once again this season. All was looking quite well for Unai Emery’s side until they were unexpectedly beaten 2-1 by Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (lower leg), Andres Garcia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings (foot)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (hamstring - MORE), Abdukodir Khusanov (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Nico Gonzalez (foot)

Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction

Four of the last six goals Villa have conceded in the PL have come via set piece, as if Haaland needed another easy avenue by which to bludgeon his opponents. Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester City.