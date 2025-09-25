How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City host Burnley on Saturday aiming to make it four wins from five in all competitions.

WATCH — Manchester City v Burnley

Pep Guardiola’s side led 1-0 late on at Arsenal last Sunday but conceded an equalizer to draw as both Pep and his players complained of tiredness amid a tight and intense schedule. Erling Haaland is battling to be fit for this game while Guardiola may be forced into making a few changes defensively. In recent weeks we’ve seen glimpses of the old City returning and they also look better defensively with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival having a huge impact.

Burnley drew at home against Nottingham Forest last time out and they’ve picked up four points from their opening five games which is a decent return for the Premier League new boys. They’ve pushed Liverpool and Manchester United all the way in narrow defeats early in the season and Scott Parker’s side are happy to sit in, defend and try to launch counters.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City v Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 27)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester City team news, focus

Erling Haaland is struggling with a back issue and missed the midweek League Cup win at Huddersfield Town. Guardiola hopes Haaland will be fit to feature against Burnley as he now has six goals in five Premier League games so far this season. At the back Khusanov is struggling with a knock so Rico Lewis, fit-again John Stones or Nathan Ake could come in. Marmoush, Cherki, Kovacic and Ait-Nouri remain out injured.

Burnley team news, focus

Both Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts are getting closer to a return, while Zeki Amdouni remains out long-term. Jacob Brunn Larsen is a doubt. Burnley will sit in with a 5-4-1 formation and frustrate City and they have so many players who relish doing the dirty work. Parker is all about being pragmatic and that is what will give Burnley a chance of staying in the Premier League.

Manchester City vs Burnley prediction

This will be closer than most people think but City look sharp and will make the most of this opportunity to kick on. Manchester City 3-0 Burnley.