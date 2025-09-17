How to watch Burnley vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Burnley host Nottingham Forest on Saturday with both teams aiming to kick on and get their second win of the season.

WATCH — Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Scott Parker’s Burnley have dug deep and pushed Manchester United and Liverpool all the way in their last two games, but have given up late penalty kicks in both to lose 3-2 and 1-0 respectively. The Clarets look much more capable of staying in the Premier League this time around compared to two years ago and their defensive solidity against Liverpool was impressive.

Forest were battered 3-0 at Arsenal, and it could have been more, in Ange Postecoglou’s first game in charge. He has promised that Forest fans will see their new style of play right away against Burnley and that is very exciting. It’s still a shock that Nuno Espirito Santo was fired and replaced by Postecoglou but Forest’s squad is extremely talented and will fancy their chances of going on a run of wins in the upcoming weeks.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 20)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

Lesley Ugochukwu is out through suspension after being sent off against Liverpool, while Burnley will look to stay solid defensively and feed Lyle Foster on the counter. We could also see Armando Broja play a bigger role up top too as Parker will likely go with a slightly more attack-minded system against Forest.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Postecoglou kept things pretty similar for Forest’s defeat at Arsenal as he only had a few days to work with his new team. But we should probably expect changes in personnel and style of play for this game. Forest have so many good attacking options after a tidy summer of transfer activity and now it’s all about Ange getting the balance right. How attack-minded will he be?

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest prediction

This feels like Forest will just have a little too much in attack and midfield for Burnley to deal with and the hosts will be forced to come out and have a go, which will leave them vulnerable to Forest’s attackers on the break. Burnley 1-2 Nottingham Forest.