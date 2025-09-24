 Skip navigation
How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 24, 2025 05:51 AM

Bournemouth want to run their Premier League unbeaten streak to five when they visit in-form Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Cherries’ lone loss since Week 1’s trip to Liverpool is a 10-man League Cup exit versus Brentford, as Andoni Iraola led Bournemouth to wins over Wolves, Spurs, and Brighton before a home draw with Newcastle in Week 5.

WATCH — Leeds v Bournemouth

Three of those results saw Bournemouth post clean sheets, impressive considering they sold defenders to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool this summer.

Leeds broke out of a 186-minute Premier League scoring drought when they scored thrice in a first-half 3-1 comeback win at Wolves in Week 5. Despite the lead they were out-attempted by the hosts, so they attack will have to be truly improved — their xG is only 4.50 in five PL games.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Elland Road — West Yorkshire
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT: Lucas Perri (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Piroe (calf), Daniel James (knock), Wilfried Gnonto (calf)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (shoulder)

Leeds vs Bournemouth prediction

Only Arsenal and Newcastle have allowed fewer xGA than Bournemouth this season, and the Cherries attack has been more than adequate in terms of producing chances. Neither team is a possession monster, so the quality of chances created feels like a difference maker. In that area, it’s difficult to select the hosts over their visitors. Leeds 0-1 Bournemouth