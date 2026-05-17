Leeds 1-0 Brighton: Opportunistic Calvert-Lewin snares all three points

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stole all three points for Leeds United, who took a 1-0 win over Brighton on Sunday to stall the Seagulls plans for a European campaign next season.

One-time relegation project Leeds are unbeaten in eight-straight games including four wins and have moved onto 47 points, nine clear of the bottom three.

WATCH — Leeds v Brighton full match replay

Brighton controlled the game but could not find finish. Fabian Hurzeler’s men seemed destined to settle for a point but instead stall on 53 points in seventh place.

That’s just one more point than eighth place Brentford, two more than Sunderland, and three more than a trio of teams including Chelsea. The Blues have two games left.

More tio come...

Leeds vs Brighton final score: 1-0

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 90+6'

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal — Leeds 1-0 Brighton

An outright gaffe in stoppage time.

Jan Paul van Hecke back pass doesn’t have nearly enough to find his keeper, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin accepts the invitation to touch around the keeper and slot in a likely winner.

Anton Stach injury

This is bad for one of Leeds’ very best performers.

Anton Stach has his boot off and wants to come out of the game.

After further review they call for the stretcher and Stach has his head in his hands as he saluted off the pitch by Elland Road.

0-0, 74'.

Halftime — Leeds 0-0 Brighton

Brighton have settled into a measure of control with 64% of the ball and the game’s only three shots on target.

The total attempts are 6-2 for the Seagulls, who hold a 1.04-0.12 xG advantage.

Verbruggen reacts!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets down the right side and cuts into the box.

He tries to squeeze a ball through traffic to Brenden Aaronson.

Brighton’s clearance attempt takes a wicked turn off of a teammate and Bart Verbruggen has to elevate to slap the ball over the bar.

0-0, 45'.

Decent watch with limited danger

Good spirit and endeavor but the quality and speed is mostly coming between the 18s.

Pascal Gross strikes violently from outside the box and Karl Darlow has to alter his course to slap the swerving shot away from goal.

0-0, 25'.

Leeds lineup

Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Rodon, Bijol, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, James, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Baleba, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper, Minteh, Welbeck

Leeds vs Brighton preview

Brighton seek to stay on pace for a place in Europe when they visit now-safe Leeds United for their penultimate test of this Premier League season.

The Seagulls arrive at Elland Road with 53 points, good for seventh place on the table. They are two points behind Bouirnemouth and two points ahead of Brentford but could still finish in the bottom half by the end of the season given the muddle nature between the top five and bottom six.

WATCH — Leeds v Brighton

Leeds are up to 44 points and 14th place following a draw with Spurs and they will finish bottom-half and like it after a tough but successful first season back in the Premier League.

After losing four times before November and then going 0W-0D-4L in that month, Daniel Farke’s team have lost just four times since the calendar hit December and will feel on track to compete for better prizes next season.

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Jayden Bogle (hamstring), Noah Okafor (calf), Pascal Struijk (hip), Ilia Gruev (knee), Gabriel Gudmundsson (thigh)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), James Milner (unspecified), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Mats Wieffer (ankle)

Leeds vs Brighton prediction

In truth this should be a fun game between two forward-thinking managers looking to finish the season on bright notes. It’s all about goals and both should find a way to do it. Can Brighton’s freshness negate Leeds’ home-field advantage? Leeds 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Elland Road — Beeston

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA