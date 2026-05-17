Newcastle 3-1 West Ham: Osula, Magpies put Irons on brink of relegation

William Osula and Nick Woltemade fired Newcastle United to a 3-1 win over West Ham United at St. James’ Park, putting the visitors on the precipice of relegation.

WATCH — Newcastle v West Ham full match replay

West Ham will be relegated if Spurs beat Chelsea on Tuesday and will be all but mathematically down should Spurs draw the game given a 13-goal gap in goal differential.

Woltemade and Osula gave Newcastle a two-goal lead within 20 minutes and Osula completed his brace in the 65th.

West Ham’s Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos scored a stunning goal off a Mads Hermansen long ball and threatened to add another but Newcastle were able to avoid further damage to collect all three points.

The Magpies sit 11th as the second of four teams on 49 points and could finish as high as eighth or as low as 14th.

More to come...

What’s next?

West Ham host Leeds in Week 38, while Newcastle visit Fulham. All 10 Premier League matches kick off at 11am ET on Championship Sunday.

Newcastle vs West Ham United final score: 3-1

Nick Woltemade 14', Will Osula 19', 65', Valentin Castellanos 69'

Seven minutes stoppage time ahead

West Ham still have hope, even if it’s slim.

West Ham dominating

The Irons should be within at least a goal, as Castellanos is the latest to shine as he nearly makes it 3-2 with a near-post laser.

Newcastle subs

Woltemade and Harvey Barnes exit for Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy.

Taty Castellanos goal — Newcastle 3-1 West Ham

An answer from West Ham!

Mads Hermansen launches a long ball that falls onto the path of Taty Castellanos, who contorts his body to a slash a wicked, hopeful strike across goal and inside the far post.

Castellanos' screamer gives West Ham late hope It might be nothing more than a consolation goal for West Ham, but Taty Castellanos' worldie has silenced St. James' Park.

Will Osula goal — Newcastle 3-0 West Ham

Whatever Joe Willock’s problems in defending may be, he’s a playmaker going forward on his day.

Willock jumps onto a lax throw-in and races down the right, working a 1-2 with Osula that ends in the back of the goal.

Newcastle 3-0, 65'.

Osula makes it 3-0 for Newcastle against West Ham William Osula is on fire as he scores his seventh goal of the season and his second of the match to give Newcastle a commanding 3-0 lead against West Ham.

West Ham subs

Aaron Wan-Bissak and Tomas Soucek come out of the game. The latter was on yellow and maybe fortunately so after twice kicking a prone Bruno Guimaraes in the arm.

Pablo Felipe and Mahamadou Kante enter the game with just under a half-hour plus stoppage to play.

Newcastle haven’t put it to bed and are a bit more open with Willock in for the ailing Tonali.

Sandro Tonali injury

Joe Willock is into the game as influential Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has picked up a knock and needs to leave the game in the 54th minute.

Halftime — Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

The Magpies will feel in control but also quite wary of the massive amount of points they’ve dropped from winning positions this season.

West Ham are within 45 minutes of giving Spurs the keys to safety by midweek.

West Ham sub and Newcastle save

Nuno’s seen enough as he’s removing Jean-Clair Todibo for Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos in a formation change from a back three to a back four.

Nick Pope makes a nice left-handed save on Castellanos off a Crysencio Summerville pass.

Will Osula goal — Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

It’s a Michael Jackson-style celebration — the late singer, not the Burnley interim manager for Will Osula as he bursts behind the line for his sixth of the season.

Jacob Ramsey on the assist.

Osula doubles Newcastle's lead over West Ham Things are going from to bad to worse for West Ham as Newcastle find their second goal of the first half thanks to some beautiful one-touch football and a lovely finish from William Osula.

Nick Woltemade goal — Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

Harvey Barnes takes advantage of a loose West Ham pass out of the back.

West Ham give him time to assess his options inside the 18 and Nick Woltemade is a great one.

Woltemade slots home Newcastle's opener v. Hammers Nick Woltemade snaps a 17-match scoring drought with a tidy first-time finish to give Newcastle an early 1-0 lead against West Ham at St. James' Park.

Good start for the Magpies, who have penalty shout

Will Osula and Sandro Tonali have both been very active as the Magpies are threatening.

VAR is checking a potential handball on Tomas Soucek for a swung elbow, but Newcastle won’t get a penalty and settle for a corner.

The Hammers deal with it.

0-0, 12'.

Newcastle United lineup

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Barnes, Woltemade, Osula

West Ham United lineup

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Wilson

Newcastle vs West Ham preview

Newcastle United hope to give St. James’ Park a victorious end to their home slate when they host desperate West Ham United on Sunday.

The Magpies ended a four-game Premier League losing streak in their last home match and followed it up with a draw at Nottingham Forest in Week 36. Now they’ll look to beat a pair of London foes — West Ham at home and Fulham away — to end the season.

WATCH — Newcastle v West Ham

The stakes are much higher for West Ham, who have lost back-to-back games to sink two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and within 180 minutes of relegation to the Championship.

The Irons finish at Newcastle before hosting Leeds United and will feel they can climb out of the bottom three but need to keep the pressure on Spurs. They’ll need to bounce back from a stomach-punching and controversial late defeat with Arsenal.

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Miley (lower leg), Valentino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (thigh)

Newcastle vs West Ham prediction

On paper Newcastle have the horses to run West Ham back to London, but the Magpies have not proven a team ready for any occasion. A desperate opponent will prove a tough test. Newcastle 1-1 West Ham United

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA