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Sabres rally to beat the Canadiens 8-3 to force Game 7

  
Published May 17, 2026 08:06 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens

May 16, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) and center Ryan McLeod (71) celebrate the win against the Montreal Canadiens after the end of game six of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

MONTREAL (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves after starter Alex Lyon stopped only one of the four shots he faced, and the Buffalo Sabres roared back to beat the Montreal Canadiens 8-3 on Saturday night and force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The winner Monday night in Buffalo will face Carolina for the conference title and a chance to play for the Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes swept both of their series, last playing May 9.

“I think if you would have asked every guy in here in September if they would have taken being in Game 7 in Round 2, we all would have signed up for that,” Buffalo forward Tage Thompson said. “So, we’re in a great spot. Now it’s just one game. That’s all that matters.”

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and four assists for a team playoff-record five points.

Buffalo came back after trailing 3-1 midway through the first period.

“We believed in it from the beginning and (Luukkonen) came in and gave us a little boost,” Dahlin said. “It was a mix of everything, but I’m super happy with the character from today’s game.”

Jack Quinn scored twice and added an assist, Thompson had three assists and an empty-net goal, and Zach Benson and Jack Quinn each had a goal and an assist. Konsta Helenius and Zach Metsa also scored.

Arber Xhekaj, Ivan Demidov and Jake Evans scored for Montreal, which won a Game 7 at Tampa Bay in the first round. Jakub Dobes stopped 27 of 33 shots, and Jacob Fowler made a save and allowed a goal in relief.

“Pretty shocked,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. “We’re up 3-1 in the first period and we lose 8-3.”

After Dahlin opened the scoring 32 seconds in, Montreal chased Lyon with the three-goal burst.

Xhekaj tied it at 1:40, Demidov scored on a power play at 8:12 and Evans made it 3-1 on a short-handed break with 9:46 left. Luukkonen then took over in goal, and Zucker got one back for Buffalo on a power play with 6:04 to go in the period.

Benson tied it a minute into the second, slipping in a short backhander from the left side. Quinn put Buffalo ahead on a power play with 9:06 left in the second, slapping a one-timer from the top of the right circle past Dobes. Helenius made it 5-3 with 7:01 remaining in the period, striking from short range.

“We did have control of it,” Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson said. “They made a push, they made some good plays, and we didn’t really fight back hard enough for whatever reason.

Quinn added his second of the night on a power play midway through the third. Thompson scored into the empty net, and Metsa capped the scoring on a late power play.

Buffalo was 4 for 6 on the power play. Montreal was 1 for 3.