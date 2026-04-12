Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Scrappy draw at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa played out an entertaining, tense 1-1 draw at the City Ground on Sunday, with the point a better one for Forest than Villa.

WATCH — Full match replay

Villa took the lead through a Murillo own goal but Forest hung in there and equalized through a beauty from Neco Williams. Both teams had big chances to win it with Villa guilty of missing a couple of huge opportunities in the second half as Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins both smashes good chances over.

With the point Forest move on to 33 points and are three points above the relegation zone. Villa sit in fourth on 55 points and are still looking good for Champions League qualification.

Potential Europa League semifinal will be tight

These two teams could well meet in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League in the coming weeks and there isn’t much between them. This was a very even encounter and Forest will be happy with the point but they did give up some massive chances which Villa couldn’t convert. This time. Unai Emery’s side will still fancy their chances of getting past Forest in the semifinals if they both advance in the Europa League but he will be a little concerned that both Watkins and Rogers are blowing a little a hot and cold at the moment.

What’s next?

Forest host FC Porto on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal with the tie locked at 1-1 and they then host Burnley next Sunday. Villa host Bologna on Thursday in the Europa League leading 3-1 from the first leg and they then host Sunderland next Sunday.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa score: 1-1

Williams 38'; Murillo OG 23'

Watkins smashes another glorious chance over!

Villa work it well once again and Watkins is in but smashes his shot way over the bar and into the Villa fans behind the goal. He can’t believe it. How are Villa not ahead!

Villa should be ahead!

It’s all Villa now and Digne’s low effort is pushed out by Sels. The ball drops to Rogers seven yards out but somehow he skies it over.

Sels denies McGinn!

Some big chances coming now and John McGinn is played in on the right side of the box but his low left-footed effort is tipped wide by Sels. Really good stop.

Forest go close!

A shot is deflected on goal but Bizot does so well to react well and push it away.

Igor Jesus heads over, then drills another over

Even start to the second half as Igor Jesus heads the ball into the ground but it bounces over. Forest having a real go as they win it back, then Jesus smashes another effort over soon after.

Half time — All to play for in the rain

Villa had some big chances but Forest have hung in there and deserve their equalizer. The hosts have whipped in plenty of crosses and after a wobble they have settled down.

Williams smashes home a low effort!

Forest equalize before the break as a cross to the back post is knocked down to Neco Williams and the Welshman drills a low shot past Bizot at his near post. Great finish. 1-1!

Williams blasts Forest level with Aston Villa Nottingham Forest get back to level terms before the first half interval thanks to Neco Williams' powerful strike into the bottom corner of the Aston Villa.

Rogers hits the bar

Lovely play from Aston Villa down the right and McGinn finds Rogers with a fine pass, but his rising shot hits the crossbar and goes over. That was a sumptuous reverse pass from McGinn.

Watkins denies by Sels!

Lovely football from Villa and it’s almost 2-0. Watkins is played in superbly but his low shot is deflected wide by Sels. The offside flag was up but replays show he was on. If that had gone in, that would have stood. Forest all over the place at the back.

Villa lead!

Rogers is on the left and his low cross hits Murillo and goes into his own net. Unfortunate own goal, but Villa lead.

Murillo's own goal gifts Villa lead over Forest Aston Villa catch an early break at the City Ground as Murillo turns the ball into the back of his own net to give Unai Emery's side a 1-0 lead.

Bizot claws away a cross as Igor Jesus lurks

A cross from the left is towards the back post and Bizot claws it away with Igor Jesus ready to pounce.

Bizot makes a smart save as Forest pile on the pressure

Marco Bizot, a late call-up to the starting lineup with Emiliano Martinez injured in the warm-up, makes a smart save to his right to deny Neco Williams and it goes out for a corner. Forest are keeping the pressure on and a cross from the right from Hutchinson almost finds Murillo but Watkins clears superbly at the back post. The rain is pouring down at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest lineup

Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus

Aston Villa lineup

Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Barkley, Rogers; Watkins

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jair Cunha (ankle)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (shoulder)

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa preview

Forest and Villa are alive for UEFA Europa League glory this season but their domestic goals are drastically different heading into the final seven games of the season. Forest drew their UEL quarterfinal first leg at Porto on Thursday while Aston Villa took a convincing 3-1 win from their first leg in Bologna.

The Tricky Trees are in the relegation scrap and are living with the distinct possibility of qualifying for the Champions League with a UEL win and dipping into the second tier at home.

Villa would welcome a place in the Champions League regardless of their status in the UEL, and their fourth-place standing gives them the chance to qualify for a UCL return before a possible Europa League final.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa prediction

Both managers have tournament savvy and should be able to get around the Thursday congestion. The desperation of the home crowd will be fuel for the Tricky Trees, and they’ll take something here as Chris Wood returns to the PL. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock