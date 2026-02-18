 Skip navigation
How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 18, 2026 06:53 AM

Burnley look to build on a first win in three and a half months when they visit top-five Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The Clarets beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in Week 26 to end a 16-match Premier League winless run and climb to within nine points of safety with 12 matches left on their docket.

WATCH Chelsea v Burnley

Chelsea just want to avoid another surprise after a blown 2-0 lead led to a home draw with Leeds and the end of a four-match winning streak.

The Blues beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor and would love to complete a double over the promoted Clarets in comfortable fashion as they prepare for a very busy run-in.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Filip Jorgensen (unspecified), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Chelsea vs Burnley prediction

A rare week on the training pitch should work wonders for Liam Rosenior’s tactical plan. As always it comes down to execution in the final third, and the Bridge should be behind the Blues enough to deliver some goals. Chelsea 2-0 Burnley.