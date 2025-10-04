How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle bounced back from last weekend’s devastating defeat to Arsenal with a resounding win in the UEFA Champions League this week, but Eddie Howe’s side will need to do the same back in the Premier League on Sunday (9 am ET) when Nottingham Forest visit St. James’ Park.

WATCH — Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest

The Magpies throttled Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 on Wednesday and new striker Nick Woltemade scored again three days after heading home the opening goal against Arsenal. That’s three goals in five appearances since the 6-foot-6 German joined Newcastle for $93 million this summer, the centerpiece of Eddie Howe’s plan to replace Alexander Isak. So far, so good — even if Newcastle do sit 15th (6 points) heading into matchweek 7. Anthony Elanga ($74 million this summer) will be desperate to tally his first goal or assist for Newcastle, and to do it against his former club.

Fast-forward a little more than four months from the end of last season, and Ange Postecoglou finds himself in charge of a new club, Nottingham Forest, but back in 17th place again (5 points). Worse, he’s still in search of his first win at Forest after becoming the club’s first manager in 100 years to fail to win any of his first six games in charge.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Ramsey (foot)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Ola Aina (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh)

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Last season taught us that if you are just patient against Postecoglou’s teams, then good things will happen for you. Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest.