How to watch Wolves vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolves are still looking for their first point of the new league season as they host Everton at Molineux on Saturday.

WATCH — Wolves v Everton

Vitor Pereira’s side have lost their opening two games of the Premier League season amid mounting fears they will be embroiled in a season-long relegation scrap. For now they’ve kept hold of star Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen who is wanted by Newcastle, among others, and he showed his importance by jumping off the bench and scoring twice late on as Wolves beat West Ham 3-2 in the League Cup in midweek.

Everton eased into the League Cup third round too with a win at home against Mansfield, as David Moyes’ side made it two wins from two in their new stadium. They beat Brighton 2-0 last Sunday in impressive fashion on a day of huge celebration for the Toffees faithful. Jack Grealish assisted on both goals against Brighton and a late flurry of deals in the transfer market looks like it will help Everton push for a top 10 finish this season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (August 30)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

It’s all about finding the right balance for Pereira with his 3-5-2 formation and Strand Larsen is essential to it. With Newcastle pushing hard to sign him, Wolves must keep hold of the Norwegian forward. Defensively Wolves have looked vulnerable in the opening weeks of the season. The positive vibes from staying up last season have already evaporated.

OUT: Ki-Jana Hoever (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee)

Everton team news, focus

Grealish was superb against Brighton last week, while so too was fellow playmaker Iliman Ndiaye and new central midfielder Kieran Dewsbury-Hall. Moyes has also bought talented teenager Tyler Dibling for up to $60 million and all of a sudden Everton have plenty of attacking options. It will be intriguing to see if Beto starts up top or youngster Thierno Barry keeps his spot in the lineup.

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Vitaliy Mykolenko (undisclosed), Nathan Patterson (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Aznou (fitness)

Wolves vs Everton prediction

This has a draw written all over it. Everton will push hard for the win but Wolves will show some spirit. Wolves 1-1 Everton.