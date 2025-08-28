 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Darlington weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Truck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Abner Uribe ready to step in as Trevor Megill lands on injured list
Tennis: US Open
Still sporting his accidental buzz cut, Carlos Alcaraz wins easily at the US Open

Top Clips

2025vueltastage5.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 5
nbc_roto_tong_250827.jpg
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Darlington weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Truck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Abner Uribe ready to step in as Trevor Megill lands on injured list
Tennis: US Open
Still sporting his accidental buzz cut, Carlos Alcaraz wins easily at the US Open

Top Clips

2025vueltastage5.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 5
nbc_roto_tong_250827.jpg
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Wolves vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 28, 2025 05:24 AM

Wolves are still looking for their first point of the new league season as they host Everton at Molineux on Saturday.

WATCHWolves v Everton

Vitor Pereira’s side have lost their opening two games of the Premier League season amid mounting fears they will be embroiled in a season-long relegation scrap. For now they’ve kept hold of star Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen who is wanted by Newcastle, among others, and he showed his importance by jumping off the bench and scoring twice late on as Wolves beat West Ham 3-2 in the League Cup in midweek.

Everton eased into the League Cup third round too with a win at home against Mansfield, as David Moyes’ side made it two wins from two in their new stadium. They beat Brighton 2-0 last Sunday in impressive fashion on a day of huge celebration for the Toffees faithful. Jack Grealish assisted on both goals against Brighton and a late flurry of deals in the transfer market looks like it will help Everton push for a top 10 finish this season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (August 30)
Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

It’s all about finding the right balance for Pereira with his 3-5-2 formation and Strand Larsen is essential to it. With Newcastle pushing hard to sign him, Wolves must keep hold of the Norwegian forward. Defensively Wolves have looked vulnerable in the opening weeks of the season. The positive vibes from staying up last season have already evaporated.

OUT: Ki-Jana Hoever (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee)

Everton team news, focus

Grealish was superb against Brighton last week, while so too was fellow playmaker Iliman Ndiaye and new central midfielder Kieran Dewsbury-Hall. Moyes has also bought talented teenager Tyler Dibling for up to $60 million and all of a sudden Everton have plenty of attacking options. It will be intriguing to see if Beto starts up top or youngster Thierno Barry keeps his spot in the lineup.

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Vitaliy Mykolenko (undisclosed), Nathan Patterson (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Aznou (fitness)

Wolves vs Everton prediction

This has a draw written all over it. Everton will push hard for the win but Wolves will show some spirit. Wolves 1-1 Everton.