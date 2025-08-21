How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Both Bournemouth and Wolves won’t be too disheartened after shipping four goals apiece in opening weekend defeats to title favorites, but they’ll both be looking to get back on track when they meet on the south coast this Saturday.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Wolves

Bournemouth lost 4-2 at Liverpool in the opening game of the season but threatened an almighty shock as they surged back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 before eventually losing at Anfield. Andoni Iraola’s side have lost key players in defense and that will obviously impact them this season, but they look very dangerous going forward with the brilliant Antoine Semenyo scoring twice at Liverpool. The Cherries should be in the top 10 conversation once again this season.

Wolves would love to be in that conversation but it seems Vitor Pereira’s side are in for a season of relegation struggle. They’ve lost so many key players this summer and haven’t really replaced them. But it’s hard to judge Wolves after they were dismantled 4-0 at home by a stacked and hungry Manchester City side on the opening weekend.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

Semenyo, David Brooks and Evanilson were excellent at Liverpool and Bournemouth will be unleashing them on the counter time and time again this season. New winger Amine Adli has arrived from Bayer Leverkusen and the Moroccan international should be a perfect fit for their style. Defensively there are concerns as it will take new signings a few weeks to settle in.

OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Justin Kluivert (calf), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Christie (undisclosed)

Wolves team news, focus

Jorgen Strand Larsen is the main threat up top and Wolves will aim to get plenty of crosses into him. Central midfield and defense looks settled but out wide there are issues and you do worry about Wolves’ lack of goals after Matheus Cunha’s departure. Surely they will make some moves late in the window.

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee)

Bournemouth vs Wolves prediction

This feels like a pretty straightforward home win, and the Cherries should score early and often. Bournemouth 3-1 Wolves.